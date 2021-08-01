Mike Myers brings special gift to WNY racing community

“Mike has been a valuable person for us and this sport. Our hearts here are hurting right now. Mike did everything he could to put this event together. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike and his family now. I just want to say thank you to Mike and we are here for you and your family. They are truly special.”

NYIRP stock car director Jim Ling spoke as well.

“Mike was the heart and soul of this big event here today,” Ling said. “This was his baby and this event was a special gift he gave to this area’s racing community.”

Holland’s Patrick Emerling won the Nu-Way Auto Parts 150 and in Victory Lane, he was thinking of the Myers family.

“This huge crowd here tonight was absolutely incredible,” Emerling said. “There was great energy here today. I appreciate everything Mike Myers did. He and his son are in my thoughts. He should be very proud of what he did here today.”

NYIRP management is planning a memorial to be held during NYIRP’s stock car event Thursday evening.

Jimmy Wilson is the NWMT director and, before the tragedy, gave an assessment of the event.