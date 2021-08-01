Mike Myers brings special gift to WNY racing community

Mike Myers had a dream become reality Saturday when fans came streaming into New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster for the appearance of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for the running of the Nu-Way Auto Parts 150.
Myers, of Cheektowaga, is the track’s safety director. Since last fall, he has worked hard to bring the NWMT to NYIRP. Along with the staff of NYIRP and NASCAR, much effort was put into making the day a success.
There is no question that the event was a huge success when a few thousand, the largest stock car crowd at NYIRP in years, turned out for the event. It became a special gift that Myers delivered to the area’s racing community.
It was clear that Myers had hit a home run with the event.
Then the unthinkable happened.
During activity Saturday afternoon, Myers' nine-year-old son Zach Myers was stricken with a health issue and died. Myers left the track to deal with the family emergency on the day that his racing dream had become reality.
Sylvia Antonicelli is part of the management/ownership team at NYIRP. She talked about Myers and his valuable contributions to the sport.
“Mike Myers had a dream to bring his NASCAR family home to Lancaster, New York,” Antonicelli said. “When I say home, I mean his family here at Lancaster. We are family. For all the years that Mike Myers has been here, he saw an opportunity with the new owners to make his dream come true. I know his father, Mac Myers, is so proud of him.
“Mike has been a valuable person for us and this sport. Our hearts here are hurting right now. Mike did everything he could to put this event together. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike and his family now. I just want to say thank you to Mike and we are here for you and your family. They are truly special.”
NYIRP stock car director Jim Ling spoke as well.
“Mike was the heart and soul of this big event here today,” Ling said. “This was his baby and this event was a special gift he gave to this area’s racing community.”
Holland’s Patrick Emerling won the Nu-Way Auto Parts 150 and in Victory Lane, he was thinking of the Myers family.
“This huge crowd here tonight was absolutely incredible,” Emerling said. “There was great energy here today. I appreciate everything Mike Myers did. He and his son are in my thoughts. He should be very proud of what he did here today.”
NYIRP management is planning a memorial to be held during NYIRP’s stock car event Thursday evening.
Jimmy Wilson is the NWMT director and, before the tragedy, gave an assessment of the event.
“The fans have turned out in just unbelievable numbers and the teams are in good spirits,” Wilson said. “I’m very happy with the car count of 23 cars that are here, considering that this is the first time in many years that the NWMT has been to Western New York.
“We’re always looking for events and when we go into an event, it’s something that we hope to be able do for multiple years to come. Hopefully all the parties involved are happy and we can work on doing something for 2022 and beyond.”
Ransomville has successful WOO event
Friday’s annual visit by the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series to Ransomville Speedway for the “Big R Shootout” also was successful with a sold out grandstand.
A solid field of 26 WOO Sprint Cars arrived at Ransomville, offering a mix of nationally touring stars that were challenged by six locally based teams.
A field of 24 cars raced in the “Big R Shootout” main event, which was won by Aaron Ruetzel of Clute, Texas, over Paulie Colagiovanni from Cicero.
Hoddick team has up and down evening
One local team at Ransomville was the two-car Cheektowaga-based effort fielded by Hoddick Racing. Their No. 49 car is driven by Cowlesville veteran Scott Kreutter. The sister No. 7 entry is wheeled by Matt Farnham of Tonawanda.
Friday started out very promising as the team brought potent cars to Ransomville as Kreutter and Farnham time-trialed 5th and 11th, respectively.
It all turned sour when the teammates had a meeting of the worst kind on lap two of the second heat race. They were involved in the same accident, ultimately ending Kreutter’s night and crippling Farnham’s effort.
In the heat, as the pair where exiting Turn Two, Kreutter’s car suddenly snapped sideways and he spun to a stop. With nowhere to go, Farnham piled into the accident. Kreutter suffered a broken front axle and steering box. Farnham’s car, though wounded, completed the heat race.
The team made repairs to Farnham’s car and he drove to a 16th-place finish in the main event.
“The heat accident was definitely unfortunate,” Farnham said. “We had really good cars and I time-trialed really good. We went out late in time trials when the track started too slicken up some, but I was really happy with it.”
“I timed fifth quick, which was really good against the Outlaws,” Kreutter said. “It helps going out early. The sun was coming down. The accident was my fault. I went to go and I just missed the cushion and as soon as it got around on me, there was no saving it. It was really unfortunate. I hate spinning out with my teammate right behind me and him getting caught up in it. It sucks. I feel bad for Trey and Matt.”
The team raced in the WOO event Saturday at Weedsport Speedway with Farnham finishing 16th and Kreutter 19th.
Other WNY teams
Other drivers who ran in the “Big R Shootout” and where they placed: Dan Bennett, Lockport, 19th; Scott Just, Ransomville, 21st; Jared Zimbardi, Bradford, Pa., 22nd. Lockport’s Joe Kubiniec flipped his car in the first heat and did not qualify.