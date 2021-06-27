Mazda Motorsports repeats victory in Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen

The Mazda Motorsports No. 55 DPI with Harry Tincknell aboard took the lead on the final pit stop under caution with just under an hour to go and then held off Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Acura DPI driven by Olivier Pla to score a repeat victory in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

The race was part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The No. 55 Mazda also was victorious when the event was held in 2019. The Sahlen’s race was not contested last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mazda co-drivers Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito shared in Sunday’s victory that was won by 0.965 of a second.

Ironically, when Mazda won two years ago, Pla drove to victory that day with Tincknell and Bomarito. Pla now drives for Meyer Shank. Dane Cameron co-drove the Meyer Shank machine Sunday with Pla.

Tincknell won despite taking only one new tire on the final pit stop and having to save fuel. Pla failed to catch Tincknell during the remaining 35 green flag minutes of the race.