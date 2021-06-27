Mazda Motorsports repeats victory in Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen

The Mazda Motorsports No. 55 DPI with Harry Tincknell aboard took the lead on the final pit stop under caution with just under an hour to go and then held off Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Acura DPI driven by Olivier Pla to score a repeat victory in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen International.
The race was part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
The No. 55 Mazda also was victorious when the event was held in 2019. The Sahlen’s race was not contested last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Mazda co-drivers Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito shared in Sunday’s victory that was won by 0.965 of a second.
Ironically, when Mazda won two years ago, Pla drove to victory that day with Tincknell and Bomarito. Pla now drives for Meyer Shank. Dane Cameron co-drove the Meyer Shank machine Sunday with Pla.
Tincknell won despite taking only one new tire on the final pit stop and having to save fuel. Pla failed to catch Tincknell during the remaining 35 green flag minutes of the race.
“I didn’t even look, but they told me on the radio that they put on just one tire,” Tincknell said. “I had enough time to get that new tire up to temperature before the restart. To be honest, in a flat out race, I was confident I could hold Pla off. The fuel saving was a whole different ball game. It was tricky.”
Tincknell’s team cut it close, running out of fuel on the cool down lap after the checkered flag waved.
Taking class wins Sunday:
• The No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA, with co-drivers Steven Thomas, Tristian Nunez and Thomas Merrill, in LMP2.
• The No. 74 Riley Motorsports trio of Felipe Fraga, Scott Andrews and Gar Robinson topped LMP3.
• The No. 3 Corvette driven by Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor scored the win in GTLM.
• Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley and Aidan Read drove their Turner Motorsports BMW M6 to victory in GTD.
Printup, Sahlen happy racing is back
In 2020, the Sahlen’s event was canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions. Due to the lifting of most restrictions, The Glen was able to host the full Sahlen’s weekend with spectators.
Nobody was more ecstatic than Hamburg native and WGI president Michael Printup and Buffalo area businessman and event sponsor Joe Sahlen of Elma.
“There is nothing more exciting than to hear the sounds of these cars and the fans clapping and cheering again,” Printup said. “It’s historic. Who would have ever thought that The Glen would be closed down for a whole year of racing? The pandemic took charge. We got through it and here we are. Our whole WGI team is excited.”
Printup says that fans returned in large numbers (tens of thousands) for the Sahlen’s event and that ticket sales are brisk for the upcoming NASCAR weekend in August.
“We all lived through the pandemic,” Printup said. “It was a dark time in everybody’s lives. This Hamburg boy is still running here strong at The Glen. I’m not going to throw my hat in yet!”
Sahlen was equally pleased.
“It goes without saying that things are better this year,” he said. “It’s tremendous, not only for this race, but all activities that everyone is so accustomed to engaging in. To have this lost for 15 months, it’s a big relief and I’m overjoyed to be back in more normal situations.
“This is the 19th year and the 18th six-hour race that we’ve sponsored and it’s pretty much a tradition. I don’t think there are as many sponsors that have sponsored a race as long as Sahlen’s have. We enjoy our relationship with The Glen.”
Retired Atherton returns
Recently retired IMSA president Scott Atherton returned to The Glen this weekend and served as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Sahlen’s race. For nearly 35 years, Atherton served the sport in many leadership roles that spanned the industry.
Atherton presided over IMSA from 2000 until his retirement in 2019. Former Mazda Motorsports director John Doonan has succeeded Atherton as IMSA president.
Cheektowaga's Myers keeps The Glen safe
Two weeks ago, Western New York area racing fans who attended the season-opening stock car event at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster watched NYIRP safety director Mike Myers attend to the safety needs of the event.
Myers has taken his game to the national level as a member of the AMR Rapid Response safety team that worked at The Glen this weekend.
“My priorities are track recovery and restoration, plus fire extrication and driver care," Myers said. "We’ll be positioned in Turn 1A, Turn 5 and Turn 8. I’m personally stationed in Turn 8. I also coordinate with the local Watkins Glen fire and safety team.”
Myers, the son of the late and longtime NYIRP official Mac Myers, became involved with the NYIRP safety team in 2010 after growing up working the races on his father’s tow truck.
Myers is very busy in Western New York as he is promoting the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Nu-Way Auto Parts 150 at NYIRP, July 31.
IMSA again at The Glen
For the second consecutive year, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship stop at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmansville, Ont., has been canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The event has been replaced by a second event at The Glen later this week. Qualifying for the WeatherTech championship will commence Thursday at 5:40 p.m., followed by qualifying for the Prototype Challenge and Michelin Pilot Challenge at 7:30 p.m. and 7:55 p.m., respectively.
Racing on Friday will consist of the Prototype Challenge at 11:45 a.m. and the Michelin Pilot Challenge Sahlen’s 120 at The Glen at 2:35 p.m. The WeatherTech championship WeatherTech 240 concludes the day at 6:10 p.m.