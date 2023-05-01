Kyle Inman, named one of the 50 greatest drivers in the history of Super DIRT Week, died Sunday after a nearly two-year battle with esophageal cancer. He was 39.

Inman, from Darien, was best known for driving dirt track Modified and Sportsman type stock cars, and was also recently getting involved with asphalt indoor TQ Midgets.

In 2019, Inman won the Super DIRT Week Sportsman race at Oswego Speedway. Inman was the 2004 DIRTcar Super DIRT Series Rookie of The Year.

Inman also earned an incredible four consecutive Sportsman season point championships at Batavia’s Genesee Speedway from 2016 to 2019.

Super DIRT Week is considered the most prestigious annual dirt track event held in the Northeast for Modified and Sportsman competition.

Along with being a talented driver, Inman also possessed a great deal of knowledge of race car technology.

Inman enjoyed taking his two daughters, Isabelle and Elizabeth, to the races. He last raced as a driver in March in a Go-Kart event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Isabelle also competed at that event in a youth division.

Matt Steffenhagen raced and crewed as a teammate to Inman for several years.

“I would never probably have crewed on a dirt car or got to drive one if I hadn’t met up with Kyle,” Steffenhagen said. “We started out in the E-Mods with him driving. When we decided to go Sportsman racing, we actually split a ride for year. I raced at Freedom. He raced at Genesee. It went on from there all these years since.

“Kyle would always help anybody and probably pick on you along the way. But he really pushed you to do what you wanted to do.”

Bob Reis, who has been the owner/promoter at Freedom Motorsports Park since 2015, was a close friend of Inman. Reis said that he would not be involved with Freedom if not for Inman. At the time, Inman was racing a Sportsman car at Freedom and Reid owned a mini-storage business in Machias.

“I actually started going up to Freedom to hang out with him with his Sportsman car, totally unaware of that race track," Reis said. “I started to enjoy going to Freedom, and one thing led to another. There were some ownership changes up at Freedom and I ended up being the new owner. If it wasn’t for Kyle, I would never have owned Freedom at this point, for sure.”

Inman began his career racing dirt track Go-Karts mostly at Paradise Speedway from age 7-12. He later was involved with road racing Go-Kart competition at the national level, including Mid-Ohio and Road America.

He moved to Sportsman cars when he was 18 and went on to claim numerous race wins and championships at various tracks. Toward the end of the last decade, he added modified racing to his racing resume. He raced often at Genesee, Freedom, Ransomville and a host of other tracks.

DIRTcar Racing, the promoters of Super DIRT Week, released a statement Sunday. “We’re saddened to hear about Kyle Inman’s passing. Truly a great champion, our condolences go out to his family and friends.” Other tracks around the region released statements Sunday to express condolences.

Funeral arrangements are pending.