Jimmie Johnson seeks IMSA success at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN – Usually when seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson arrives at Watkins Glen International the calendar has turned to August and the annual arrival of that series here. Not this year, however.
Although it is June, Johnson is already at the fabled road course this weekend hoping to do well in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event.
While the NASCAR Cup Series will be here this August, Johnson will not.
This is all part of Johnson’s new career path since retiring as a NASCAR Cup Series driver at the conclusion of last season. Johnson, 45, has embarked on new racing endeavors this season including select events in IMSA as well as the NTT IndyCar Series.
Johnson will co-drive the No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPI in Sunday’s Sahlen’s race along with co-drivers Simon Pagenaud and Kamui Kobayashi. The Ally team with Kobayashi behind the wheel qualified fourth.
“It is a calendar adjustment for me for sure,” Johnson said. “I did race in the Sahlen’s event before, but it’s been a lot of years.”
Johnson ran just a handful of sports car races over the years when his NASCAR schedule would allow. He raced to a sixth place finish in the 2010 Sahlen’s race driving then for GAINSCO/Bob Stallings Racing.
Earlier this season, Johnson, Pagenaud, Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller finished second in DPI in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Pagenaud and Kobayashi joined Johnson in the 12 Hours of Sebring in March and were in contention before a driving time penalty derailed the team’s hopes placing seventh in class.
“When I look back, I’m very thankful for the sports car experience that I’ve gotten in the past and all along I was hopeful when one day my NASCAR career would slow down or come to an end I hoped that I would be able to continue to race in sports car racing and part of a great series and very cool cars,” Johnson said. “Sports cars are something I’ve had on my radar my whole career.”
There is a big difference between wheeling a heavy stock car around The Glen’s 3.4-mile circuit compared to a DPI machine.
“The corners in a NASCAR-style vehicle, the minimal speed is so much slower and that’s largely due to the downforce that the NASCAR vehicle creates compared to the DPI,” Johnson said. “It’s about the gross weight of the car. I’m studying all the videos that I can and driving simulators to prepare for the sports car driving. The DPI stops in probably a third of the distance of a Cup car. The minimal speed in the DPI car in the corners is so much faster.
“In a NASCAR Cup car The Glen is the fastest road course that we competed on compared to a DPI car that is really specially designed for road courses. The stock cars are just so much bigger size. You can really attack and finesse the circuit much more in the DPI.”
Although Johnson is no longer in the NASCAR Cup Series garage on a weekly basis, he still maintains contact with many of the people there.
“I stay in touch with my friends on the NASCAR side but they’re busy and I’m busier than I thought so I can’t say that I’ve sat and watched each NASCAR race, but I’ve stayed in contact mostly through social media. I’m watching them when I can and wishing them the best.”
How is Johnson enjoying his post-NASCAR days? He says just fine.
“My career now after NASCAR has exceeded the expectations that I put out there. In IMSA, to work with Action Express Racing and to have the teammates that I do and Ally on board it’s been pretty special. Then to also race on the NTT IndyCar Series side with Chip Ganassi Racing and have a supporter like Carvana is great. I’m really in a special part of my life and am trying things that are different from NASCAR.”
The Sahlen’s six-hour joust will have five classes of cars competing within it for class and the overall win.
In Saturday’s qualifying for Sunday’s Sahlen’s race Ricky Taylor, in the No. 10 Acura, claimed the pole position in the DPI class. Steven Thomas, No. 11 ORECA, was best in LMP2. Austin McCusker, No. 2 Ligier, grabbed the top starting spot in LMP3. GTLM pole honors were taken by Antonio Garcia, No. 3 Corvette, as did Kyle Kirkwood, No. 14 Lexus in GTD.
Shank leads Acura team
This weekend, Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Mike Shank is here seeking to lead his No. 60 Acura DPI team, featuring co-drivers Dane Cameron and Olivier Pla to victory in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.
Shank and Jim Meyer also co-own the NTT IndyCar Series machine that veteran Helio Castroneves wheeled to victory in last month’s Indianapolis 500.
Cameron qualified the team second for Sunday’s race.
While concentrating on this weekend, it is not hard for Shank to still think about his Indy triumph. As a car co-owner, he is busy in both IMSA and IndyCar.
“I sometimes wake up and have to remember what state I’m in let alone what paddock,” Shank said. “That’s why they have airplanes. It’s been a whirlwind since the Indy 500 win for us. But we don’t do anything different than before we won the Indy 500 except we’ve won the Indy 500. It’s made a huge difference for all the people who rooted for and cared about us. I’m super grateful.”
As for IMSA, Shank took over the Acura DPI entry that Team Penske fielded last season. Penske ended their DPI program last fall. With a 2021 season-best third at Sebring in March, the Meyer Shank team has had a lot of work to do in a short period of time.
The team also did well in both WeatherTech practice sessions this weekend. Pla topped the time charts in Friday’s session. Cameron was quickest in Saturday’s morning session before qualifying.
“The IMSA program has been tough for me,” Shank said. “We were in GTD for four years and did real well with it and came back to Prototypes (DPI) this year and it caught us off guard. It’s been a little more difficult than we thought. We’ve been behind the ball a little bit but we’re slowly getting a foothold.”
Meyer Shank Racing is a two-time GTD class winner in the Sahlen’s race having won with various drivers in both 2017 and 2019.
The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen gets the green flag at 10:40 a.m. Sunday.