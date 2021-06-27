Jimmie Johnson seeks IMSA success at Watkins Glen

Earlier this season, Johnson, Pagenaud, Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller finished second in DPI in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Pagenaud and Kobayashi joined Johnson in the 12 Hours of Sebring in March and were in contention before a driving time penalty derailed the team’s hopes placing seventh in class.

“When I look back, I’m very thankful for the sports car experience that I’ve gotten in the past and all along I was hopeful when one day my NASCAR career would slow down or come to an end I hoped that I would be able to continue to race in sports car racing and part of a great series and very cool cars,” Johnson said. “Sports cars are something I’ve had on my radar my whole career.”

There is a big difference between wheeling a heavy stock car around The Glen’s 3.4-mile circuit compared to a DPI machine.

“The corners in a NASCAR-style vehicle, the minimal speed is so much slower and that’s largely due to the downforce that the NASCAR vehicle creates compared to the DPI,” Johnson said. “It’s about the gross weight of the car. I’m studying all the videos that I can and driving simulators to prepare for the sports car driving. The DPI stops in probably a third of the distance of a Cup car. The minimal speed in the DPI car in the corners is so much faster.