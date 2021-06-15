Holland Speedway delays start of 2021 season

On Tuesday, Holland International Speedway co-owners Ron Bennett and Gordon Becker announced that the start of their 2021 stock car season has now been pushed back to August due to on-going construction and refurbishment projects.

The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series 100, which was set for July 10 has been canceled.

The season will now feature just three events. The Crosby Stores Tommy Druar/Tony Jankowiak Memorial for the ROC Asphalt Modified Series will commence the season Aug. 14. The Rick Wylie/George Decker Memorial for Late Models and Sportsman will follow on Aug. 28. The Crash-A-Rama season finale will run Sept. 10.

As has been the case for the last few seasons, Holland also continues to be up for sale. Until the track is sold, the current owners have promised to continue with racing albeit a very limited schedule.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.