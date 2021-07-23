For young NYIRP and Ransomville racers, the future is now

While there are several avenues to enter the auto racing, two of the longest running ways to gain entry, instruction and experience for the youth of Western New York have been the New York International Raceway Park Junior Dragster and Ransomville Speedway Go-Kart programs.
For 28 years, NYIRP in Lancaster has provided a safe haven for youth to race one-half scale junior dragsters down a shorter strip under the direction of NYIRP Drag Racing Director Sharon Hughes and her staff. She has directed the program since its inception.
Hughes has witnessed several generations of Junior Dragster competitors, often from the same families, having fun participating in the program. Many have graduated and moved up to the regular Friday night drag racing program and obtained success.
“We started this program 28 years ago when the late Alex Friesen promoted the track,” Hughes said. “For many years, I worried about if the kids were going to lose interest and new kids wouldn’t enter the program and it would die out. But this is actually our biggest year yet with 24 or 25 kids participating, both male and female. It has not died out, that’s for sure.”
NYIRP has one single class involving all kids in the program. They range in age from seven to 16 years old. Competitors age out of Junior Dragster eligibility on their 18th birthday.
The Gregoire family has raced at NYIRP for decades.
Matt and wife Nora have three of their four children competing in Junior Dragsters. Riley Gregoire, 11; Mckenzie Gregoire, 9; and Vinny Gregoire, 7 are driving. Olivia, 5, is too young to compete, but is getting the racing bug.
“Matt and I actually met at the races,” Nora said. “I used to go to Lancaster with my dad and I eventually worked there. All of our friends are from the races. The kids have made friends there. It’s a family thing we enjoy doing together. We’re grateful for the support of our family or this wouldn’t be possible.”
Matt agrees.
“During the week, my uncle Pat (Gregoire) and dad (Vince Gregoire) come over to work on the dragsters. The kids have actually started doing some of the maintenance on them. We’re teaching them how to change oil and check nuts and bolts and to clean up.”
Riley, a sixth grader at Allendale Elementary in West Seneca, has been racing, and winning, for four years. At NYIRP, more experienced kids are allowed faster speeds.
“I like going fast,” Riley said. “I go about 80 mph. It’s fun. I want to thank my family.”
Mckenzie is a three-year winning racer and a fourth grader. “I go 55 and I’ve won some races.”
Vinny, who is in third grade, likes the family competition.
“I race sometimes against my sisters,” Vinny said. “I beat Riley once this year. It’s fun racing them.”
Olivia, a kindergartener, plans to join the fray when she is old enough in two years.
“I like watching my family race and I’m going to race, too,” Olivia said. “I can’t wait.”
Hughes summed up her feelings about the Junior Dragster program.
“I can’t believe it’s been 28 years,” she said. “It’s amazing how fast it goes. I’ve seen it in my own family because three of my four children raced Junior Dragsters and now my granddaughter (Elizabeth Garver) is racing a Junior Dragster. She’s the fourth generation of my family to race at NYIRP.
“We have quite a few three-generation families that have raced here. The kids get a safe, instructional experience here to start their drag racing careers and keep it off of the street and at the track where it belongs. The success of this program is found in the number of racers who raced here in Junior Dragsters and later moved up to our Friday night IHRA big car classes and do well.”
Go-kart drivers hit Ransomville
On Thursdays, youthful go-kart drivers gather on the small inner dirt oval at Ransomville to compete in the action there. There are youth and adults racing within the divisional structure. Some successful former go-kart racers have moved up to the weekly Friday night stock car divisions.
Jeff Anstett is both a Ransomville official and races in two classes each Thursday.
“The program is going excellent this year,” Anstett said. “We’ve done a lot of work and we’ve gotten the kart count back to the Friesen years. We’ve had the best average counts since about 2014, so about 60 a night.
“The kids are starting younger and you need that feeder to the big stock cars. I’ve raced go-karts here 22 years. I want to thank the go-kart director Mandy Baker; track general manager Bret Pawlak and 50/50 raffle directors Jen Martin and Mary Coleman.”
Jim Stone of Ransomville, is a former stock car racer whose daughter Jayme Stone, a 16-year-old 11th grader, is enrolled in go-karts. She attends Wilson High School.
“We have a lot of fun with it,” Jim said. “We travel out to some other tracks, too. She enjoys it. She does all the work during the week. She does all the maintenance. It’s a total racing education. She may move up to stock cars one day, but my wife gives me the evil eye. We’ll see.”
Jayme finished fourth last week in the Senior Heavy class.
“I’ve raced six years,” Jayme said. “I’ve learned patience and learned about the people I race against. I won a Junior 3 championship two years ago. This year, it’s been rocky. I don’t play any other sport, so this is my sport.”
Dave Schulz raced stock cars all over the northeast and was a winner and a champion. Now his son Jacob, 11, of Lockport, is doing the family driving in go-karts. Jacob won the Junior 2 class last week.
“This is Jacob’s fourth year,” Dave said. “It’s a new experience for me being a crew chief. It’s harder watching your kid race than doing it yourself. It would have been great to have a program like this back when I was young. These kids have fun and they learn how to race, the procedures and etiquette before they move into something bigger and faster.”
“I like to race,” Jacob said. “I want to possibly be in the Super Late Models someday. I like my dad helping me. I have fun with the other kids after the races.”
Bliss Speedway, a one-seventh mile asphalt go-kart oval track in Bliss, also holds go-kart competition. Various classes are run and provide the same opportunities for youth racing as NYIRP and Ransomville. Call 585-322-9008 for information.