For young NYIRP and Ransomville racers, the future is now

Vinny, who is in third grade, likes the family competition.

“I race sometimes against my sisters,” Vinny said. “I beat Riley once this year. It’s fun racing them.”

Olivia, a kindergartener, plans to join the fray when she is old enough in two years.

“I like watching my family race and I’m going to race, too,” Olivia said. “I can’t wait.”

Hughes summed up her feelings about the Junior Dragster program.

“I can’t believe it’s been 28 years,” she said. “It’s amazing how fast it goes. I’ve seen it in my own family because three of my four children raced Junior Dragsters and now my granddaughter (Elizabeth Garver) is racing a Junior Dragster. She’s the fourth generation of my family to race at NYIRP.

“We have quite a few three-generation families that have raced here. The kids get a safe, instructional experience here to start their drag racing careers and keep it off of the street and at the track where it belongs. The success of this program is found in the number of racers who raced here in Junior Dragsters and later moved up to our Friday night IHRA big car classes and do well.”

