For Holland Speedway, Andy Jankowiak, a successful return

“What a night it’s been for me between the track reopening and going into the FOAR Score Hall of Fame,” Becker said. “This is a night for me to remember.”

Thompson, best known as the car owner in days past of his No. 54 Late Model and now Sportsman cars, was present Saturday. His daughter and Thompson Racing driver Jayme Thompson spoke about her father.

“This is quite an honor for my dad,” Jayme said. “He’s really excited about it. He’s been doing racing with me since I was 11 and well before I was born.

“Racing is our thing and I know that my parents always wanted to keep us in it and keep the family together. That’s what racing did. We’re still all together. It all started with my dad.”

Mooney has announced at a variety of tracks over his many years behind the microphone. He still co-announces weekly at Ransomville as well as Saturday’s event at Holland and other special occasions.

His trademark “We are racing” saying whenever the field takes a green flag is what so many fans recall of the popular announcer’s career.