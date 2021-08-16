For Holland Speedway, Andy Jankowiak, a successful return

As Andy Jankowiak exited his winning race car Saturday savoring victory in the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series Crosby’s Tommy Druar/Tony Jankowiak Memorial 110 at Holland International Speedway, he was not just thrilled with his triumph but even more so with the track where it took place.
By doing so, Jankowiak shared the sentiment of thousands who were extremely happy because after nearly three years of racing inactivity at the Southern Erie County asphalt oval, Holland once again held a stock car racing event, signaling the rebirth of the track.
For Holland, the track that for years has billed itself as “Thunder in The Hills,” the thunder of race engines was back.
“I’m more excited about Holland being back than winning,” Jankowiak said. “I love this place. I missed this place. This place is so cool. It’s important for Western New York to have these tracks. This is an awesome facility. It needs big days like today.”
Holland raced for six consecutive decades without interruption. Then at the conclusion of the 2018 campaign, due to a failed lease agreement followed by last year’s Covid complications and a delay to the start of this season due to reconstruction of the facility, Holland did not throw another green flag until Saturday.
It was a success with a strong field of cars present along with a good grandstand crowd estimated to be about 2,500 to 3,000.
Track co-promoters Ron Bennett and Gordon Becker and their staff teamed up with ROC promoter Joe Skotnicki to make the comeback successful.
Bennett and Becker were present as co-promoters at Holland when it opened in 1960. Becker retired from Holland in 1999 but returned after the failed lease agreement to partner with Bennett for Holland’s rebirth.
Both men spoke about the outcome of Saturday’s big day.
“Bringing back racing here is what we tried to do and we did it,” Bennett said. “We came a long way this year. It all started back in the middle of April. That’s how long it’s taken us to get to this point. It was a major job.
“It’s good to see the Modifieds here and some of my friends I’ve met before. I go way back and this is special. So many people have come up to me tonight and said thank you for getting Holland open again. They said they’re glad we’re open again. It means a lot.”
Becker was equally pleased.
“This night has been real rewarding,” Becker said. “I was out on the fairway meeting people that I haven’t seen in a few years, in fact some for decades. They’ve come back to see what’s been going on here and to reconnect with the speedway. It’s great.
“It wasn’t just Ron and I that made tonight happen. There have been a lot of officials and employees that did a lot of hard work and they made us look good. We’ll keep it going.”
Becker mentioned that the reconstruction and refurbishment of Holland’s facilities involved all areas of the speedway grounds including the rebuilding or replacement of many of the buildings.
Like Bennett, Becker has now experienced both the original opening of Holland back in 1960 along with Saturday’s reopening.
“In 1960 we were a dirt track and with all the dust it was quite an experience,” Becker said. “We don’t have that today. The place is neat and clean.”
A good field of 24 ROC Modifieds along with 15 Street Stocks, 26 Four-Cylinders and 20 NYPA TQ Midgets competed at Holland Saturday.
“As far as the teams and the pits go, the support tonight has been outstanding,” Skotnicki said. “It’s fun to be back here. It’s been a lot of planning and a lot of work to bring Holland back.
“It’s been almost three years in the making. Everybody here should tip their caps to Ron and Gordon and Ron Bennett Jr. Those guys worked tirelessly to make tonight happen. I’m just proud to be here.”
FOAR Score Hall of Fame
During the activities Saturday at Holland, four men were inducted into the Friends of Auto Racing (FOAR Score) Fan Club’s Hall of Fame. They were Becker, along with veteran car owner Jim Thompson, retired racer George Skora Jr., and longtime race announcer Rick Mooney.
“What a night it’s been for me between the track reopening and going into the FOAR Score Hall of Fame,” Becker said. “This is a night for me to remember.”
Thompson, best known as the car owner in days past of his No. 54 Late Model and now Sportsman cars, was present Saturday. His daughter and Thompson Racing driver Jayme Thompson spoke about her father.
“This is quite an honor for my dad,” Jayme said. “He’s really excited about it. He’s been doing racing with me since I was 11 and well before I was born.
“Racing is our thing and I know that my parents always wanted to keep us in it and keep the family together. That’s what racing did. We’re still all together. It all started with my dad.”
Mooney has announced at a variety of tracks over his many years behind the microphone. He still co-announces weekly at Ransomville as well as Saturday’s event at Holland and other special occasions.
His trademark “We are racing” saying whenever the field takes a green flag is what so many fans recall of the popular announcer’s career.
“I first announced at Perry Speedway in 1982,” Mooney said. “I was doing the public relations work there and Kenny Hangauer, the regular announcer there, was going to be late one day and they ask if I could fill in there until he got there and basically that’s how it started.”
According to Mooney, his announcing career has included assignments at one time or another for 30 years at Holland and 20 years at Ransomville along with Perry (Now Wyoming County International Speedway), Freedom, Genesee and Lancaster.
“I’ve been privileged to be the emcee of the FOAR Score Hall of Fame Ceremony since 1991, so this is kind of surreal for me to be going into the hall myself,” Mooney said. “To me just as important tonight is the fact that Holland Speedway is back.”
Skora is crew-chief of the ROC Modified No. 65 entry now piloted by his son George Skora III. Skora Jr. was a successful driver in his day mostly at Holland.
“This is a big honor,” Skora Jr. said. “It’s nice to have it happen at Holland Speedway, too. It’s pretty neat. I won the 1983 NASCAR Charger title here when I was driving and won races in the NASCAR Late Models.”
Holland will next race Aug. 28 with the running of the Rick Wylie/George Decker Memorial 100. The Wylie Super Stock race will be 48 laps with the Decker Sportsman affair doing 52 circuits.