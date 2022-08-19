Emerling hopes for NASCAR success before hometown Watkins Glen crowd

WATKINS GLEN – When the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the fabled road course Saturday at Watkins Glen International, Orchard Park’s Patrick Emerling will be hoping that his Emerling-Gase Motorsports team and driver Brad Perez can produce a good result in the Sunoco Go Rewards 200.

As The Glen is the closest the NASCAR Xfinity Series comes to Western New York, it serves as Emerling’s home race.

Emerling is co-owner of Emerling-Gase Motorsports. The team completed a deal earlier this week to put Perez in the driver’s seat for Saturday’s race.

Perez, a Hollywood, Fla., native who resides in Huntersville, N.C., has extensive road racing experience.

The team will field the Weiss Sand and Clay/Apex Coffee Roasters/Dusty Pete’s Collectables/Mountain View Property Management/Bugsy’s Auto Repair No. 35 Toyota in Saturday’s 82-lap contest.

“It was kind of planned to put Brad in the car all along but it wasn’t put in stone until this past Monday when the deal with Brad was completed,” Emerling said. “Brad is one of the guys you see around the track with the Xfinity series. He is looking to move up in the sport.

“I’m really excited because I know that Brad has a road-racing background in his racing career. So that’s something that I know will help because our road course car has been pretty fast at various tracks and that’s one thing I’m really excited about.”

Perez, 25, has limited stock car experience, most of which has been road-course oriented. He raced sports cars as well in his development years, mostly on the Spec Miata Series.

“I raced at Watkins Glen in my first actual stock car race here last year in the ARCA race,” Perez said. “I absolutely love Watkins Glen. I just have to thank Patrick Emerling and Joey Gase for giving me this opportunity.

“I know its Patrick’s home race, so it kind of puts a little more pressure on me but I’m really happy to be able to do this. Watkins Glen is definitely a place I put on my racing map because of my road-racing experience.”

Perez placed 24th in the ARCA race here in 2021 after suffering brake issues.

Along with his busy lifestyle as a NASCAR team co-owner, Emerling still finds time to compete in the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series, in which he cut his racing teeth as a driver over the last several seasons.

Emerling won the ROC Modified Ol’ Boy Cup 60 last Saturday at Lancaster Motorplex.

After supervising the Emerling-Gase effort at The Glen on Saturday, Emerling will travel to the nearby Chemung Speedrome to drive the No. 14 Joey Stearns Racing Modified in the ROC Modified event there.

With the NASCAR Xfinity race not starting until 3 p.m. and the activity commencing at Chemung in early evening, there will be little time for Emerling to get from one event to the other.

“At The Glen, I am helping out our team,” Emerling said. “I helped the car get through tech Friday and I’ll be looking to help make everything go smoothly on Saturday for us.

“There’s probably a chance I may dodge out of The Glen a little early during the Xfinity race to go to Chemung depending on how things are going, but I’ll find a way. I’ll be at The Glen to give full support to my Xfinity team and then try to win in the Modified Saturday night at Chemung. It will be busy.”

Truex Jr. seeks playoff spot

With just two races left in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season before the playoffs begin, Martin Truex Jr. is not yet in a playoff position. The top 16 drivers at the end of the regular season make the playoffs.

Truex arrives at The Glen 17th in the playoff standings, trailing Ryan Blaney by 26 points for the last playoff spot.

Truex hopes for good fortune in Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen race.

Historically, Truex has enjoyed tremendous success on NASCAR’s road courses, including The Glen, but that has not been the case in 2022.

Thus far in 2022, Truex, who drives the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota, has a best road course result of seventh at COTA. Other 2022 road course results include 13th at Road America, 21st at Indy and 26th at Sonoma.

Watkins Glen has been a great track for Truex. Following his win at The Glen in 2017, he was second in 2018 and 2019 and third last year. The NASCAR Cup Series did not run at Watkins Glen in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

“Generally, I think throughout my career Watkins Glen has been good to me,” Truex said. “I think that starts with the fact I’ve been going there a long time. I went there in other series coming up through the ranks like the Busch North Series in particular. Way back in the day, I watched my dad race there as well.

“I feel that I got an early introduction on how to learn that track before I got into the Xfinity and Cup Series. I’ve had fast race cars and good teams, especially the last handful of years since 2016.”

This season, the NASCAR Cup Series is racing a newly designed series mandated spec type car known as the Next Gen car. Truex and his JGR team have struggled with the Next Gen learning curve.

“This year has been a challenge on the road courses,” Truex said. “It’s probably been our most difficult type of racing this year with the new Next Gen car. We’re still trying to figure that out. We did get to test up at Watkins Glen a month or so ago. I feel that we learned some things that will help us there.

“My strength as a driver has been focusing on corner exit, where you have a lot of tight turns and long straightaways like Watkins Glen. Braking good and getting the power down exiting the corners has been our strength in the past when we’ve had success. This year, what we’ve struggled with the Next Gen car, is being able to brake good and still drive off the corner. It’s a work in progress.

“I think in general, for all of us in the Toyota camp, we’ve just not been able to unlock the keys to the road courses yet with the car. We’ve had a lot of challenges. We’ve had to try to make some changes and it helps in one area and then it hurts the other. We’ve had trouble putting together the combination.

“Certainly we’ve not been anywhere near fast enough yet to win on the road courses yet. Hopefully we can get it closer at The Glen and get into the playoffs.”

Truex's racing resume includes three career races at Holland Speedway when he raced in the now defunct NASCAR Busch North Series. He placed 24th at Holland in 2000; sixth in 2001 and 20th in 2002.

“I have good memories of Holland,” Truex said. “I never did win a race there but I think we won a pole or two. I just remember how fun the track was with both ends of the track being different which was very cool.”