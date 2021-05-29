Driver Dane Cameron has lots of memories of Team Sahlen, including the hot dogs

While winless, Cameron and Nonnamaker would finish the 2013 season having led in seven of the 12 races, scoring a pair of top-four DP finishes.

Cameron said that in the Grand-Am DP class, Team Sahlen was a smaller team that was able to punch well above its weight.

Since then, Cameron has raced for different teams, most recently achieving major success while racing to the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech series DPI championship while co-driving the Team Penske Acura DPI with Juan Pablo Montoya.

Team Penske left the DPI competition after last season but one of those cars was acquired by Meyer-Shank and is being developed by the team. It’s been a learning process.

Joe Sahlen recalled how the association with Cameron began.

“Down at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama we were contemplating getting into the Grand-Am GT class with Mazda,” Sahlen said. “Dane happened to be Wayne’s co-driver for that event with another team. It was kind of a coincidental coming together. Wayne came back and said that he got along very well with Dane and it all developed from there. Soon Dane joined Team Sahlen.”