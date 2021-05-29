Driver Dane Cameron has lots of memories of Team Sahlen, including the hot dogs

Dane Cameron and his teammates were among the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams testing at Watkins Glen International in preparation for next month’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen sports car classic.
The IMSA WeatherTech series also will run a second race this season at The Glen. The recently announced WeatherTech 240 at The Glen runs July 1-2.
The WeatherTech 240 was scheduled to be run at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmansville, Ont., but was switched to The Glen due to current Canadian border restrictions.
Cameron is now an established veteran star in the WeatherTech series, co-driving the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura Daytona Prototype International (DPI) entry. Cameron is a native of Sonoma, Calf., and resides in Charlotte, N.C. He and his regular season Meyer Shank co-driver Olivier Pla are ranked sixth in the IMSA DPI season point standings.
For Cameron, 32, the name Sahlen evokes much deeper personal meaning than just an event sponsor name. It revolves around Buffalo-based businessman Joe Sahlen and the Team Sahlen racing team.
When Cameron was in his formative years in the sport and seeking an opportunity, Team Sahlen provided it.
“The Sahlens are a great family and Joe is a great person,” Cameron said. “I really enjoyed my time with that team. It was very helpful for me during a really difficult time when you’re a young driver. It’s difficult to get opportunities to gain experience and show good results. Both the Sahlen and the Nonnamaker families were very gracious.
“It was very beneficial to developing and establishing my career. It laid the foundation for me to show my skills and move on in my career. I’m so grateful to Team Sahlen.”
Cameron said he cherished spending time getting to know Sahlen’s family and spending time at Sahlen’s home.
“It was so cool eating Sahlen’s hot dogs with the man who makes them,” Cameron said.
While driving for Team Sahlen in the GT class of the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series in 2012, Cameron and co-driver Wayne Nonnamaker claimed Team Sahlen’s first GT class victory in the event at Laguna Seca, Calif.
The following season, Team Sahlen would move up to the top-ranked Grand-Am Daytona Prototype (DP) division and in their only season in this class, Cameron would win two pole awards, one at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut and the other at Wisconsin’s fabled Road America.
While winless, Cameron and Nonnamaker would finish the 2013 season having led in seven of the 12 races, scoring a pair of top-four DP finishes.
Cameron said that in the Grand-Am DP class, Team Sahlen was a smaller team that was able to punch well above its weight.
Since then, Cameron has raced for different teams, most recently achieving major success while racing to the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech series DPI championship while co-driving the Team Penske Acura DPI with Juan Pablo Montoya.
Team Penske left the DPI competition after last season but one of those cars was acquired by Meyer-Shank and is being developed by the team. It’s been a learning process.
Joe Sahlen recalled how the association with Cameron began.
“Down at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama we were contemplating getting into the Grand-Am GT class with Mazda,” Sahlen said. “Dane happened to be Wayne’s co-driver for that event with another team. It was kind of a coincidental coming together. Wayne came back and said that he got along very well with Dane and it all developed from there. Soon Dane joined Team Sahlen.”
At the end of 2013, when Team Sahlen decided for mostly financial circumstances to exit the DP class, Cameron moved to the IMSA GTD class in 2014 and won a class championship while driving for Turner Motorsports.
“It’s hard to believe that the GT victory at Laguna Seca was that long ago,” Sahlen said. “Time flies. I’m very proud of what Dane’s accomplished and happy. It was a very short two years that Dane was with Team Sahlen and it was very enjoyable.”
Cameron has been busy this week running plenty of testing laps at The Glen.
“I think it’s been going well,” Cameron said. “It’s been a transition for me to go from Penske to Meyer-Shank but it’s the same chassis, same car, same program more or less but a lot of new faces and teammates. It takes a while to get your bearings and understand these cars as they are very technical and very quick. Everything needs to be right to win these races. We’re getting better and better all the time.
“I’m super excited to be coming back to Watkins Glen, especially after not racing there last year due to the Covid situation. It will be great coming back there now twice this year, including our normal annual traditional six-hour race and the new shorter race that’s been added.”