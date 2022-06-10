DeLange family enjoying reign as ROC champions

The husband-wife duo of Dave and Laura DeLange began their 20th season of car ownership last Friday during the traveling Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series 2022 season opener at Spencer Speedway.

At the same time, they began defense of the ROC Modified season championship that they earned last season with teenager Austin Beers at the wheel.

The DeLanges, who reside in Lockport, have given much support to the sport over two decades.

At Spencer, Dave spent time in the pits celebrating his 78th birthday and hopeful that Beers would get their title defense started off on the right foot. Beers raced to a fifth-place finish in the ROC 40-lapper.

Their title defense continues Saturday evening when the ROC Modifieds visit Lancaster Motorplex.

“It was absolutely a great season last year,” Dave said. “We’ve been associated with the Beers family for 14 years. Eric (Beers) drove the bulk of that and we made the change two years ago to put young Austin, Eric’s son, in the car.”

The Beers family hails from Northampton, Pa.

“I recognized Austin’s great talent from driving a four-cylinder and I wanted to give him his start in a Modified,” Dave said. “So we made the move and it’s paid off handsomely. We didn’t win a ROC race in 2021, but we had consistent top-five finishes, which resulted in our championship.”

While the DeLanges' 2021 title was their first in the ROC, they have earned other championships over the years, including two Modified championships at Lancaster Speedway, now known as Lancaster Motorplex. One title was achieved by Dave Wollaber and the other by Erick Rudolph. The DeLanges also have won two titles at Pennsylvania’s Mahoning Valley Speedway, with Eric Beers handling the driving chores.

“My wife and I have owned a Modified for 20 years,” Dave said. “We’re not making money by any means. It’s about the love of the sport. I’ve loved the Modifieds since 1962.

“Back then, I heard that Jerry Cook (retired championship Modified driver) was building Modifieds. Jerry and I went to school together in Lockport and he was a year ahead of me. So I ventured to Ransomville Speedway and that started it. I’ve been in love with the Modifieds ever since.”

Dave is looking forward to a return to Lancaster, where the ROC last competed in 2019.

“Three times we race at Lancaster this year,” Dave said. “Basically, Lancaster is where we got our ownership start with the Modifieds and it’s my racing home and I’d like to win another feature race there.”

For all of Dave's enthusiasm for Modified racing, Laura has found owning a Modified to be a great experience as well. She says that what was supposed to originally be a short-term ownership venture has turned into a two-decade experience.

“It’s true this is our 20th year as car owners,” Laura said. “My husband told me when we started it would be for five years and then out. One of us can’t count. We’re still doing it.”

Laura equally enjoys being a co-owner.

“It’s pretty exciting to start this season as defending ROC champs,” Laura said. “Austin is a great driver and a great young man. His dad was a racer. Austin’s a racer. Everybody understands the sport, which is very helpful. You don’t have anybody with the Beers family who doesn’t get it.

“Modified racing is not cheap. You write a lot of checks and it’s all for the love. We made a lot of money racing over the years, but in summary, we’ve spent even more. The sport is very addicting.”

Laura says the sport is about much more than winning races and titles.

“We’ve met some great people and had some great times,” Laura said. “You meet the nicest people at the track. Sometimes people who don’t know racing put it down but the wonderful people in the sport appreciate what I’m talking about. This is a great sport and it’s big enough for everyone to partake in. There’s room for owners, drivers, crews and fans. In other words, it’s everybody.”

Austin Beers is understandably proud of his association with the DeLange family.

“I’ve known the DeLanges since I was a very young kid,” Beers said. “It’s great that my dad won championships with them and now last year I won a championship with them. I’m 19 now and I met them when I was five years old.

“I’m excited. My father’s been around racing, too, and he knows what he’s doing, so it’s been great to have him as crew chief. We work great together. Modifieds are in my blood. It’s my fourth year in a Modified. I took my time and did it right. I’ve learned and given everyone respect. That’s how you do it.”

The DeLanges expect this to be their final season as Modified car owners.

“This is our last year,” Laura said. “It really has to be ... It takes a toll on you after a while. I mean, we were tearing up the highways for a lot of years to places like Connecticut and down south.

“We were going back and forth every week to Mahoning Valley and that was from Lockport often driving back on the same day. As we got a little bit older, that wasn’t going to happen anymore. It’s expected to be our last year but then I’ve heard that story before.”

When told of Laura’s expectations of this being the DeLanges finale season in Modified racing, Dave quickly responded by saying, “It might be our last year! You never quite know.”

Lancaster update

Lancaster opened tits 2022 campaign under the new co-ownership group of Mike Swinarski and Scott Nurmi last weekend. There were good car counts and solid grandstand attendance. Friday’s IHRA drag racing produced a field of 140 cars and just over 100 cars competed in Saturday’s stock car program.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.