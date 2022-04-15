Buyers eager to complete sale of New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster

Retired businessman and drag racer Mike Swinarski and veteran stock car driver Scott Nurmi are expected to purchase and co-own New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster, they told The Buffalo News.

The track, also formerly known as Lancaster Speedway, will change names to Lancaster Motorplex upon completion of the sale, which is expected Friday, Swinarski and Nurmi said.

They declined to provide terms of the agreement.

“We’re not going to be leasing this track, we are buying it,” Swinarski said. “We’ve already put a deposit down on the track. I’ve never owned a track before, and at 70 years old, I never wanted to go into something like this. But I didn’t ever want this place to close up or get bulldozed down and converted to an office complex.

“I’m not saying that would never happen, but by us buying this track we are ensuring the future of racing at Lancaster.”

They are purchasing the dual asphalt stock car/drag racing facility from longtime owner Gordon Reger. Swinarski has been part of a group operating the track since April 2019 under a lease agreement with Reger.

The Antonicelli family also was part of the group, among others, but has decided to pursue other business interests, Swinarski said.

The lease agreement included terms for Swinarski and Antonicelli to purchase the track, but a deal was never finalized.

Nurmi is new to Lancaster ownership. He is the proprietor of Superior Home Improvements in Lake View.

“I met Scott probably a little over a year ago and I’ve talked to him often ever since,” Swinarski said. “The main point to stress is that we just decided to do this ownership thing a week ago.”

The new co-owners are planning to make changes to the previously released stock car and drag racing schedules. The racing season at Lancaster is set to open in May.

Swinarski expects the revamped schedule to be released next week.

Longtime drag racing director Sharon Hughes will remain in her position. She and her father, Enzo Rastelli, were inducted into the Lancaster Drag Racing Wall of Fame in January.

Stock car director Jim Ling also will remain in his position.

“When people heard I was buying Lancaster, many of them jokingly told me that I’ve got rocks in my head,” Swinarski said. “But I wanted to do this.

“We’re still working on the schedule. I don’t exactly know what it’s going to be yet, but we are going to try to not butt heads with Empire Dragway in Leicester or any of the other area stock car tracks.

“We’ve done a lot of improvements to the physical facility here the last two years. Vito (Antonicelli) worked very hard on it. We did a lot of painting and a lot of blacktop work. We’re just going to continue that. Vito and I will still talk and remain connected.”

Swinarski said he will be more involved with his specialty, helping to run the drag racing program, while Nurmi will be more involved with the oval track program.

“By way of background, I know nothing about drag racing and Mike knows nothing about the stock cars,” Nurmi said. “We will operate Lancaster with both of us concentrating on what we know, with me more involved with the stock cars and Mike more so with the drag racing and that will make it all work.”

Nurmi has raced asphalt stock cars in the area, mostly Late Models, for the last few decades. He is the brother of fellow Late Model campaigner Ron Nurmi.

“I’ve been racing stock cars for almost 20 years,” Scott Nurmi said. “I’m semi-retired from driving. I might drive once or twice a year or so. Mike and I have gotten along great since I met him at the track about a year ago.”

The Nurmi family has had a long association with the Lancaster track.

“Ron was the king there for quite a few years winning a lot of races,” Nurmi said. “I never envisioned that after all these years I would own a race track, especially Lancaster. Weekly racing has gone by the wayside so I’m hoping to get some sort of schedule at Lancaster that will please everyone.”

Historically, one of the more popular stock car attractions at Lancaster has been the Race of Champions events. The ROC has not run at Lancaster the last two seasons, but ROC operator Joe Skotnicki met with Swinarski this week and both sides are in the exploratory stages of possibly bringing back ROC involvement to Lancaster.

