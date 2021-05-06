Auto racing graphics designer Bruce Roll draws up artful legacy

Bruce Roll has combined two passions to create a legacy in the local auto racing community.
An auto racing graphics design artist, Roll's work has been enjoyed by area racing fans for decades. They can see his artwork on many different race cars in various race divisions, on sponsor signs and souvenir T-shirts that are sold at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster and Holland Speedway.
Roll, 71, of Lancaster, is owner of Bruce Roll Graphics. His hand-drawn creations have made a positive impact, stretching from area tracks to the Indianapolis 500.
Through hard work, dedication and natural skill, he has blended his talent as an artist with his love of motorsports.
“Right now, I primarily design auto racing T-shirts, all hand drawn,” Roll said. “Nothing is done on the computer. It’s all old-school style. Also, in the past, I’ve done logos for probably every speedway locally.”
Included in his art portfolio is the Lancaster Speedway logo, which he created in 1987. Among his more notable clients have been Glenn Donnelly (former owner of DIRT Motorsports), Holland Speedway, Ransomville Speedway and Canandaigua, among others. He also does sponsorship proposal graphics for clients.
His handiwork appeared on the Indy cars of the late Dick Hammond as well as NASCAR Cup Series and ARCA stock cars, including the entry raced by Tonawanda’s Andy Jankowiak last month at Talladega.
It all started in high school for Roll.
“I majored in art in school,” Roll said. “As I went through my years in high school, I got to my senior year and made the advanced art class. There was only four or five of us that were talented enough to be in this class. You try to make your artwork perfect, but all of us got the same final grade, 99.9 because you learn there is no such thing as a perfect drawing. No one’s ever created one yet in history. It’s a known fact in the art world.”
Roll also grew up a devout auto racing fan.
“I got married to my wife, Judy, in 1972 and I wanted to get involved somehow in auto racing,” Roll said. “I approached Bob Hunter, who was the president of the FOAR Score Fan Club. I showed him a couple of my drawings and he introduced me to the management of Holland Speedway and I did cartoons for their weekly program for years and later programs for Cayuga.”
Soon, Roll was drawing for Gator Racing News, Stock Car Racing magazine, Oswego Press and many other publications. He became an official at Holland Speedway, serving as a communications specialist, program director and video productions manager before retiring a few seasons ago with more than 30 years of service at Holland. Roll credits Holland management as a major catalyst that led to his success.
He currently hides little gems of personal family love in each of his drawings.
“A lot of people don’t realize this because I don’t publicize it, but recently with all my T-shirt designs, somewhere in all my drawings where only I know where it is, I place the letters, “O” for Owen and “A” for Ashley, my grandson and granddaughter. I honor my two grandkids somewhere in each drawing."
Roll’s career spans generations.
“On social media people will post a drawing that I did in 1975,” Roll said. “It just blows my mind that I don’t know where they found that drawing. It’s cool that stuff is still floating around like that and people still see it. It’s also great that all these years later, my drawing business is currently busier than it’s ever been.
“I wasn’t geared to be a driver or mechanic, so my artwork has been my contribution to the sport. I’m so thankful to everyone. You never know when you will do your last drawing. I’m making the most of it and having a blast.”
Interested parties can contact Roll through his Facebook page.
Boos remembered
The local racing community is remembering a true legend, Chuck Boos, 88, of Lewiston, who died April 30. He was a winning race car driver, builder, safety advocate, innovator and very popular with fans and drivers of his era.
Born in the Niagara region in 1932, Boos saw his first races from 1937-1942, featuring Sprint cars at the Erie County Fair. Boos built his first stock car in 1948, which was driven by Bobby Hamilton. Boos served in the Navy from 1953 to 1955 then began driving in 1956 at Humberstone.
“In 1948, I built a car,” Boos told noted racing writer John Bisci. “My dad helped me. It only cost $35 to build that car. We got the car finished and I drove it down to a parking lot in town and drove it around. Somebody called the state trooper and I got arrested, my only traffic violation!”
Boos and his father, Hans, were mechanical innovators. One such example was the quick-change rear end.
“In '61, my dad and I looked around and found a ¾-ton Ford truck rear end and he built a quick change rear end out of that,” Boos said. “I ran that in '61 and '62 and never had to look at it in two years. In '62, some other guys started wanting them. There were no big quick-changes available at that time. I could build about six a year.”
The demand for his race car parts increased from there.
Lancaster Speedway was paved in 1964, and Boos won the first asphalt race there. He won the Lancaster Modified championship in 1967 as well as Ransomville’s crown. Boos raced with his own money and never had a sponsor.
His long list of other big auto racing achievements would take a book to fill. He won championships at Cayuga in 1968, '69 and '70 before retiring in 1975. He was inducted into the FOAR Score Hall of Fame in 1985. He will be remembered as a nice guy who was among the biggest racing personalities in local racing history.