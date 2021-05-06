Auto racing graphics designer Bruce Roll draws up artful legacy

It all started in high school for Roll.

“I majored in art in school,” Roll said. “As I went through my years in high school, I got to my senior year and made the advanced art class. There was only four or five of us that were talented enough to be in this class. You try to make your artwork perfect, but all of us got the same final grade, 99.9 because you learn there is no such thing as a perfect drawing. No one’s ever created one yet in history. It’s a known fact in the art world.”

Roll also grew up a devout auto racing fan.

“I got married to my wife, Judy, in 1972 and I wanted to get involved somehow in auto racing,” Roll said. “I approached Bob Hunter, who was the president of the FOAR Score Fan Club. I showed him a couple of my drawings and he introduced me to the management of Holland Speedway and I did cartoons for their weekly program for years and later programs for Cayuga.”

Soon, Roll was drawing for Gator Racing News, Stock Car Racing magazine, Oswego Press and many other publications. He became an official at Holland Speedway, serving as a communications specialist, program director and video productions manager before retiring a few seasons ago with more than 30 years of service at Holland. Roll credits Holland management as a major catalyst that led to his success.