For many years, the Janis and Salemi families have been well known in the local and national drag racing fraternities, and they continue to have a large presence in the sport, as evident by their recent successes.

Mike Janis Sr., of Lancaster, runs the Elma-based Mike Janis Racing operation. The team is fielding two cars this season in the 10-event FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

One car is driven by J.R. Gray of Charleston, S.C., and the other by Mike Thielen of Seattle.

At the recent Amalie Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla., Gray qualified the MJR 2021 Camaro in the top spot of the 16 car Pro Modified field and advanced to the final before losing to Justin Bond.

“We had a little too much power in it, and shook the tires and lost the final to Justin,” Janis said. “It was a great effort, however.”

Thielen, driving his 1969 Camaro, qualified ninth at the Gatornationals, but lost in the second round of eliminations to his teammate, Gray.

“Our team had to race each other in the second round, go figure,” Janis said. “J.R. cut a better starting light and outran Mike. We gave both cars the same tuneup, and J.R’s car, so far, is a little bit faster than Mike’s.”

Janis also owns Mike Janis Superchargers, and seven of the 16 Pro Modified cars in eliminations at Gainesville used his product.

Before his retirement as a driver in January 2021, Janis won numerous races and championships in a long career that included one NHRA Pro Modified title (2018) and a pair of IHRA Pro Modified crowns (2001 and 2004).

In 2020, at 64, Janis experienced a health setback to his heart that forced his retirement as a driver, but he has since been cleared to drive and has recently done some test driving for his team.

“I had a couple of blocked oil lines, you might say, so I got them fixed, and I can actually drive right now, but right now, it’s working pretty good with what we’re doing with J.R. and Mike,” Janis said.

“Basically, with J.R., he leases his program with us," he added. "It’s our car and we maintain it, take it to the track and work on the car at the shop and at the track. Mike owns his own car and we also maintain that car, transport it and tune it, as well. My son, Mike Janis Jr., is the crew chief for both cars.

“Even though I’m not driving in the race events anymore, I’m helping the team in the shop and at the track, and I’m really enjoying myself. We got a good program going and good people working for us.”

The team also receives support from Gray Contracting Land Clearing, Jan-Cen Racing Engines, Certo & Son Custom Rides, Line 2Line Electrical and Big Sky Collision.

Meanwhile, Melanie Salemi, 38, who races out of the Tonawanda-based G-Force Race Cars shop, emerged victorious in the $10,000-to-win second-chance race this month at the World Series of Pro Mod event in Bradenton, Fla.

“This event was probably one of the largest events I’ve ever contested,” Salemi said. “It was an invitational race, with 51 racers getting invited. The grand prize was $100,000. We tested really well, but, unfortunately, had some issues arise during qualifying, and, unfortunately, I didn’t actually qualify for the main race.

“One of our competitors decided that he was going to put up $10,000 for a consolation race, and we were able to go out and we contested that as a Chicago-style race, which means that everybody gets one shot at the track and the two fastest cars out of that 16 car field go on to the final. I was fastest in the first round, and that put me in the final, and I won.”

After first racing in Junior Dragsters at age 11, Salemi moved up to Top Dragster for the next 15 years. She next competed in an outlaw dragster. In 2015, she took over the wheel of a G-Force Pro Modified from winning driver Mike Stawicki, where she has raced since. Stawicki has served as Salemi’s Pro Modified mentor.

Melanie's husband, Jon, and brother-in-law, Jim, are the principals at G-Force. Her stepson, Evan Salemi, and local stock car racer Joe Mancuso are employed at G-Force. Katey Knight is on the crew.

G-Force builds Pro Modified cars for teams worldwide.

Melanie placed second in the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) points in 2022. She is the 2018 Rumble Wars Series champion.

“Mike (Stawicki) actually just introduced a brand new car in January, so he’s going to be racing alongside me now,” Salemi said. “We’re going to have a two-car team. He’s probably going to do some more of the local races, and I will continue to contest my Eddie Whelan-owned Camaro at the PDRA races. This all is a huge family undertaking.”

WNY racing community mourns Holmes

Barb Holmes, who filled many roles throughout Western New York racing for years, died Feb. 28.

Holmes had a very cheerful, welcoming and friendly personality. She is best known as the person who worked in the office on race day at Lancaster, as well as the registration trailer at the traveling Race of Champions Series events. She was often the first face many people saw when they arrived at the events, and, true to her form, Barb’s face was almost always wearing a smile. She was also of great assistance to those in the motorsports media.

While a devoted race enthusiast, Barb was also devoted to her family. To her, racing was family, and family was racing. Together, Barb and Ross Holmes, a retired driver, raised three daughters, Charyl, Kathleen and Michelle, who grew up around the sport and remain involved.