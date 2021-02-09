Andy Jankowiak tackles high banks of Daytona

When Tonawanda’s Andy Jankowiak first set eyes on Daytona International Speedway last month, he truly realized the overwhelming size of the giant high-banked 2.5-mile superspeedway.
A day later, he came to grips with the sheer speed that this track produces as he participated in a two-day January test in his No. 73 A.J. Racing Team Ford in preparation for his first career ARCA Menards Series race when he competes in the ARCA Lucas Oil 200 on Saturday in Daytona.
The race is a companion event to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 on Sunday.
“It was unreal to circle that track and see the name 'Daytona' painted on the wall, because I grew up at home in Western New York as a young boy watching so many of my racing heroes racing there on TV,” Jankowiak said.
Jankowiak, 32, is a veteran of this area’s Modified and Sportsman competition, emerging victorious many times at Holland Speedway, Lake Erie Speedway and New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster as well as other race tracks.
Now, through hard work, key financial backing and a lot of help from his friends in the racing fraternity, many with Western New York roots, Jankowiak is ready to make his first start in ARCA.
When Jankowiak tested at Daytona last month, he was 24th fastest out of the 56 cars, hitting a best lap of 49.881 seconds at 180.429 mph.
“I’m proud of myself for how I did in the test last month,” Jankowiak said. “They all said that I was going to go into Turn One for the first time and I was going to let off because I wasn’t going to make it. But I was able to keep my foot on the floor and go through that turn wide open.
“It was a lot to process. The first day was just a blur. The second day, I really tried to focus on working on the car and process what was really going on, just trying to appreciate it a little bit and put stuff in my memory banks that I have something to remember when I’m 80 years old someday.”
Jankowiak said that the high speed produces G-forces that pinned him down in the seat and put a hard workload on his neck and head.
“I’m excited to go back for the race,” Jankowiak said. “I’m excited to keep learning and see what happens in the race. I got to do the drafting a little bit. They told me to run the bottom line as that’s the preferred line and I was doing that for the first day and a half and, at that point, I kind of said, 'Nah, I’ve got to try something different.'
“I always remember that Dale Earnhardt Jr. would bring it up near the wall. He called it the Pied Piper line. I tried that for a couple laps and they’re all yelling at me on the radio so I got down to the bottom line, but it was so much fun.”
Jankowiak’s ARCA plans have been months in the making.
“This is my own team,” Jankowiak said. “It’s about a lot of people working together. I have a lot of partners who helped put this whole thing together, including Ken Schrader Racing. They helped me prepare the car. The car is now located in the Andy Seuss shop in North Carolina until the Daytona race."
Jankowiak's quest to race at Daytona began in earnest in April, when he started talking to people about what it would take to realize his dream.
"It took a little bit of diligence and I’m fortunate enough to know the right people," he said. “This isn’t something that happened overnight. It’s a lot of little things adding up to one big thing. This has somehow led us to Daytona. It’s very humbling.”
Former and current members of this area’s local auto racing fraternity are part of Jankowiak’s ARCA effort. Mike Dayton will serve as crew chief. The spotter is T.J. Majors, who currently is a spotter in the NASCAR Cup Series for Team Penske. Retired local racer Rick Hoctor is a member of the team.
Jankowiak’s uncle, Jake Jankowiak, a well noted mechanic in local racing circles, is helping his nephew. Adam Bainbridge, Sue Lewis, the wife of local racer Kevin Lewis, along with Rachel Alix and Andy’s mother, Debbie Jankowiak, will be on hand to lend assistance.
Assisting from this area by telephone is local race car owner/builder Trey Hoddick and retired racer Karl Hehr.
Ken Schrader Racing crew chief Donnie Richeson assisted in the initial car construction.
Primary funding for the team comes from OneRail and former local racer and businessman Bill Catania.
If all goes well at Daytona and the right pieces fall into place, Jankowiak may enter the ARCA stop later this year at Talladega. Jankowiak will return to this area to compete in Modified races this summer.
“I’m just plain lucky and blessed that I have great friends, family and partners who have put in so much to support me,” Jankowiak said. “Hopefully the race goes well.”
The Lucas Oil 200 airs at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1.
Emerling extends Xfinity schedule
After competing with Our Motorsports in his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race last year at Bristol Motor Speedway, Holland’s Patrick Emerling, now a partner in the team, will look to compete in as many as five Xfinity events in 2021.
Brett Moffitt will campaign the team’s No. 02 car full time while the second car will be split among several drivers throughout the season, including Emerling. Tyler Reddick will drive this Saturday in Daytona.
Rudolph a champion
Ransomville’s Erick Rudolph competed in late January in the dirt track Modified STSS “Sunshine Swing” at Ocala’s Bubba Raceway, where he claimed podium results of a first, second and third to capture the three-race “Sunshine Swing” championship.
Ransomville meeting
Ransomville Speedway will host its annual driver’s meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Leo Curtis American Legion Post, No. 830, 2589 Youngstown-Lockport Road in Ransomville.
NYIRP television time
The July 31 visit by the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to NYIRP will receive national media time when the event is broadcast at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports Gold Track Pass. It will reair at 2 p.m., Aug. 11 on NBCSN.