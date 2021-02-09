Andy Jankowiak tackles high banks of Daytona

“I’m proud of myself for how I did in the test last month,” Jankowiak said. “They all said that I was going to go into Turn One for the first time and I was going to let off because I wasn’t going to make it. But I was able to keep my foot on the floor and go through that turn wide open.

“It was a lot to process. The first day was just a blur. The second day, I really tried to focus on working on the car and process what was really going on, just trying to appreciate it a little bit and put stuff in my memory banks that I have something to remember when I’m 80 years old someday.”

Jankowiak said that the high speed produces G-forces that pinned him down in the seat and put a hard workload on his neck and head.

“I’m excited to go back for the race,” Jankowiak said. “I’m excited to keep learning and see what happens in the race. I got to do the drafting a little bit. They told me to run the bottom line as that’s the preferred line and I was doing that for the first day and a half and, at that point, I kind of said, 'Nah, I’ve got to try something different.'