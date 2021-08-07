Andy Jankowiak’s ARCA Team shows heart at Glen

WATKINS GLEN — In his first time competing on a road course, Tonawanda’s Andy Jankowiak and his AJ Racing Team persevered and pulled out a respectable result in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen here at Watkins Glen International.
It was, however, the team’s ability to overcome adversity with heart, desire and determination just to get to the green flag that will be remembered most. Jankowiak, who is running a limited ARCA rookie campaign this season, finished Friday’s race 16th after starting 27th.
In recent weeks the team has worked long and hard to convert an oval track ARCA stock car to a road race setup.
Then after arriving here Friday, they overcame a major mechanical setback suffered on the first lap of the day’s only combined practice/qualifying session to make repairs and start the 41-lap race.
Jankowiak’s car blew a rear end on the first lap of practicing, denying him any chance to get any laps of road course experience prior to the race. It also set off a mad dash for parts and the efforts of a determined crew just to get the car ready for the race.
“I just broke the gear that first lap in practice,” Jankowiak said. “I wheel-hopped it a little bit. I’m thinking there was another issue going on there. It happened and we’re lucky to have gotten a gear rental to make repairs for the race. Of course it meant having to start the race with zero laps of experience on a road course.
“We made the race and I’m so proud of my team’s effort today, before and during the race,” Jankowiak said.
Jankowiak’s uncle Jake talked about how hard the team labored over the past two weeks when its ARCA appearance here was in doubt.
“The last two weeks were really tough,” Jake Jankowiak said. “We had a lot of good people helping us. It was hard for us to get here. It’s probably the hardest thing we’ve ever done.
“We basically took a racecar that hasn’t been raced since 2017 and made it into a road-race stock car. It had no roof flaps or hood flaps. It had no engine. No nothing in it practically. We made it happen just to get here.”
Over the years, Andy Jankowiak has enjoyed immense winning experience in short-track racing, mainly in oval track asphalt Sportsman and Modifieds.
Friday’s race was Jankowiak’s fifth ARCA event of 2021 after scoring all top-10s in his first four races held at Daytona, Talladega, Charlotte and Pocono.
Early Friday morning, Jankowiak and his Western New York-based team were busy preparing their No. 73 Phillips 66 Chevrolet for the on-track activity to come.
Around 9 a.m. Friday, the team was setting up its pit stall for the race. This meant team members had to push by hand several heavy pieces of equipment, including the pit cart, tool boxes and numerous other fixtures uphill a few hundred yards from their trailer to their pit stall.
It was hard and grueling work for the team.
AJ Racing is comprised of both men and women. The women on the team are Rachel Alix and Sue Kluth-Lewis.
“I help Andy out with the car,” Alix said. “I handle the team paperwork with the ARCA office. I help with sponsorships, shirts and whatever he needs. This has been very exciting to be racing in ARCA this year.”
“I am in charge of the team radios here and make sure that everybody when we get ready for a pit stop are all suited up and make sure the radios work,” Kluth-Lewis said. “I’m also a member of the over the wall team with whatever they need me to do.”
During the morning pit setup a kindly soul arrived with a bag of food for the team. That person was one of the team’s major sponsors, Bill Card of Ithaca, who owns Automotive Consultants.
“I got on board with Andy at Pocono,” Card said. “Andy’s been a great spokesman and he’s just a digger and he works hard. He’s got a tremendous work ethic. I don’t know when the guy sleeps. It’s fun to be down here with all the togetherness.”
Jankowiak agreed.
“This is pretty amazing to be here and I’m just grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way and all the good people that have gotten involved with our efforts here,” Jankowiak said.
Other members of the team here Friday were: Steve Mendoza, Rick Hoctor, L.J. Alaimo, Bruce Bachta, Jim Grandits, Adam Brown, Kyle Brown, Mark Buckley, Andy Suess, Billy McNerney and Kennedy Alix.
Also involved with the team are Billy Bruce, Dan McGovern, Mike Ticco, Karl Hehr, Trey Hoddick, Mike Dayton, T.J. Majors and Ted Marsh.
On Thursday, Jankowiak participated in a pre-weekend press luncheon that included a visit from NASCAR legend Richard Petty. It was a thrill for Jankowiak.
“I definitely had a big moment there,” Jankowiak said. “I didn’t know he was going to be there and when he walked in I froze. I thought I was going to pass out. That was a pretty cool moment for sure.”
Jake Jankowiak summed up the Petty experience by mentioning that the only road course advice that Petty gave Andy was simple.
“The King, Richard Petty, told Andy just to keep the car on the track so that’s what we went with,” Jake Jankowiak said.
The AJ Racing team dedicated its efforts at The Glen to New York International Raceway Park safety director Mike Myers, whose son Zach Hackett died from health complications July 31.
AJ Racing plans on rejoining the ARCA series later this season at Kansas Speedway.