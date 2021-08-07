Andy Jankowiak’s ARCA Team shows heart at Glen

It was hard and grueling work for the team.

AJ Racing is comprised of both men and women. The women on the team are Rachel Alix and Sue Kluth-Lewis.

“I help Andy out with the car,” Alix said. “I handle the team paperwork with the ARCA office. I help with sponsorships, shirts and whatever he needs. This has been very exciting to be racing in ARCA this year.”

“I am in charge of the team radios here and make sure that everybody when we get ready for a pit stop are all suited up and make sure the radios work,” Kluth-Lewis said. “I’m also a member of the over the wall team with whatever they need me to do.”

During the morning pit setup a kindly soul arrived with a bag of food for the team. That person was one of the team’s major sponsors, Bill Card of Ithaca, who owns Automotive Consultants.

“I got on board with Andy at Pocono,” Card said. “Andy’s been a great spokesman and he’s just a digger and he works hard. He’s got a tremendous work ethic. I don’t know when the guy sleeps. It’s fun to be down here with all the togetherness.”

Jankowiak agreed.