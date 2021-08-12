After 1,072 days, Holland Speedway returns to racing

In 1960, Holland International Speedway co-promoters Gordon Becker and Ron Bennett were at the track they co-founded for the green flag as the Southern Erie County oval roared to life for the first time.
They will be there again Saturday for Holland’s rebirth.
Holland raced for six consecutive decades without interruption. Then at the conclusion of the 2018 season, Holland went silent for almost three years, a total of 1,072 days.
Race activity Saturday will signal a major achievement as the roar of engines will be heard once again in the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series Crosby’s Tommy Druar/Tony Jankowiak Memorial 110.
“It’s great to get back to racing again,” Becker said.
The track's owners had hoped for an earlier opening this season but canceled a Crash A Rama event in June and the stock car opener in July because they were not ready to open.
Racing begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and tickets remain available. The track also will host the George Decker Memorial and Rick Wylie Classic on Aug. 28 and the Original Crash A Rama on Sept. 11.
Holland did not operate in 2019 due to the fallout following a lease agreement that went sour between Holland’s management and local businessman Daniel J. Hutchinson. Hutchinson leased the track and ran the race program there in 2018.
The lease was terminated in early 2019, but Holland remained closed as Becker and Bennett regrouped and returned the track’s name to Holland Speedway. Hutchinson had renamed the venue as the Track at Hillside.
After taking over operations again, Becker and Bennett began the process of rebuilding and refurbishing the facilities.
Then, the Covid-19 pandemic shut down operations in 2020.
Now, at long last, the green flag will fly again.
The work toward the track’s return has been a collective effort of Becker and Bennett with ROC promoter Joe Skotnicki.
“Ron talked to me and he wanted me to help him reset things at the speedway after the failed lease,” said Becker, who worked at Holland for the track’s first few decades before moving to other ventures. “I decided to go back and help him. It’s great to get back to racing again.
“It’s interesting. We have a mix of officials from the past as well as some new blood working with them. We’re trying to teach some of the younger people the ways of running a racetrack.”
Becker noted that the sponsors that had signed on before Covid remain, making it easier to get things up and running.
“With the sponsors that we had back when we tried to restart before the Covid hit like Crosby’s, Coca-Cola and NAPA, they all stuck with us right through all these difficulties and cancellations,” Becker said. “They’re back with us now and I think that’s a great tribute to them.”
Saturday will be extra special for Becker, who will be inducted into the Friends of Auto Racing (FOAR Score) Fan Club’s Hall of Fame. It’s only fitting that the induction will take place at the track he helped create.
“I would really like to thank the FOAR Score club membership for their honor,” Becker said. “I appreciate it. It’s quite an honor and it means a lot.”
Also going into the FOAR Score Hall Saturday will be car owner Jim Thompson, retired driver George Skora Jr. and veteran area race announcer Rick Mooney.
Bennett is already a member of the FOAR Score Hall of Fame, part of the class of 1994.
“I think this is big and I’m sure the racing community does as well,” Skotnicki said of the track’s return. “Holland has been vital in so many ways to the short track community. The ROC has been a part of it for many years dating back to before I owned the series.
“The value of Holland is not something that is measurable. It will be an incredible night to get things going there again …
“Ron has been a vital player since the speedway’s inception so when Holland was given back into Ron’s hands in 2019 we had a great deal of discussion and I knew that the ROC would be a part of it and we’re very proud of that. Gordon has been very much a reason for Holland’s success over the decades as well.”
The ROC series has been on a roll the last few weeks, enjoying good fields of cars and full grandstands on two dates at the Spencer Speedway near Rochester and last Saturday at the Chemung Speedrome.
Skotnicki is confident the momentum will continue at Holland.
While based in Elma, Skotnicki is also involved with race promotion strategies and issues worldwide. In 2019, he purchased the Racing Promotion Monthly newsletter and the promoters’ workshops that are part of RPM. He held conventions in Reno in November 2019 and Daytona in February 2020 before the pandemic hit.
“RPM is a very unique opportunity,” he said. “It puts me in touch with the short track world in many different aspects and not just Western New York but nationwide and worldwide. It’s been a real educational experience in my true passion of short track racing.”
Before traveling to Chemung to direct the ROC event, Skotnicki took part earlier that day in the Ride for Roswell fundraiser.
“A few years ago I needed something else to do so I started riding a bike,” Skotnicki said. “I did a couple of rides in Niagara Falls for the American Diabetes Association.
“I found out about the Ride for Roswell. When I was just a kid my mom’s dad had leukemia pretty bad and I would go with him for his treatments to Roswell. For me I really didn’t understand at the time what Roswell meant to so many people. Over time I realized how important that fixture to our community is.”