After 1,072 days, Holland Speedway returns to racing

Bennett is already a member of the FOAR Score Hall of Fame, part of the class of 1994.

“I think this is big and I’m sure the racing community does as well,” Skotnicki said of the track’s return. “Holland has been vital in so many ways to the short track community. The ROC has been a part of it for many years dating back to before I owned the series.

“The value of Holland is not something that is measurable. It will be an incredible night to get things going there again …

“Ron has been a vital player since the speedway’s inception so when Holland was given back into Ron’s hands in 2019 we had a great deal of discussion and I knew that the ROC would be a part of it and we’re very proud of that. Gordon has been very much a reason for Holland’s success over the decades as well.”

The ROC series has been on a roll the last few weeks, enjoying good fields of cars and full grandstands on two dates at the Spencer Speedway near Rochester and last Saturday at the Chemung Speedrome.

Skotnicki is confident the momentum will continue at Holland.