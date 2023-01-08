Minnesota sweeps Beauts as losing streak extends to six games

The Minnesota Whitecaps swept a weekend Premier Hockey Federation series from the Buffalo Beauts at Northtown Center in Amherst.

Minnesota won, 4-1, on Saturday and 5-3 on Sunday, extending the Beauts’ losing streak to six games. Buffalo fell to 1-6-1.

The Whitecaps took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period on goals by Brooke Madsen and Sydney Brodt. Thirteen seconds later, Grace Klienbach scored for Buffalo to cut the lead to 2-1.

Sidney Morin answered for a 3-1 advantage at 11:06 of the first period.

Jonna Albers pushed the lead to 4-1 with a shorthanded goal late in the second period. Claudia Kepler tallied for the Beauts less than a minute later to make the score, 4-2. Brittyn Fleming capped the scoring for Minnesota in the final minute of the second period for a 5-2 edge.

Buffalo’s Courtney Maud scored less than a minute into the third period on the power play to cut the margin to 5-3.

Minnesota outshot the Beauts, 37-28, for the game.

In Saturday’s victory, Minnesota held the Beauts to 13 shots and put 33 shots on goal.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored her second goal of the season to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 5:02 of the first quarter. Sidney Morin then scored 31 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1.

Minnesota scored once in the second period and then twice in the third, including an empty-netter with less than two minutes left.