Metropolitan Riveters withdraw from NWHL season after positive tests
  • Updated
Metropolitan Riveters 7, Buffalo Beauts 4 (copy)

The Beauts lined up for the national anthem for a game against the Metropolitan Riveters in December 2019

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

The Metropolitan Riveters have withdrawn from the National Women's Hockey League season in Lake Placid after several members of the organization tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Thursday. 

The league also canceled games scheduled for Thursday and will resume Saturday with the conclusion of the regular season round robin. The Riveters were scheduled to play the Buffalo Beauts on Thursday and the league had no games scheduled Friday. With five teams, it's unclear how the league plans to handle playoff seeding games scheduled to begin Sunday. 

“Our team is heartbroken to not have the chance to compete for the Isobel Cup, but we are aligned with the league in prioritizing the well-being of all of the players and staff,” Riveters head coach Ivo Mocek said in a statement. “We wish the best to our respected opponents, and I assure you that the Metropolitan Riveters will be back to compete again in Season 7 for our fans and all of our amazing supporters.”

In the statement, the league said, "The priority of the NWHL is the health of our players, coaches, officials and staff. The season will move forward with five teams, and the league will continue to strictly adhere to the medical protocols to protect everyone’s safety."

The Beauts are 0-2-1 and scheduled to play Minnesota at 3 p.m. Saturday.

