Meet the 2020 Coaches All-WNY field hockey team

(As selected by WNY coaches)

Co-Players of the Year

Morganne Dee, Lancaster, 12, A: Caps her career ranked in the top 10 in goals (33) and top five in assists (39) in Legends history. Versatile player who could play midfield or attack, Dee led the section in points, recording 22 goals and 23 assists to help Lancaster win the Section VI Class A championship. Plans to attend Arcadia University in suburban Philadelphia, where she intends to be a three-sport athlete (field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse). Voted Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Fall in the region by Buffalo News readers. Her most memorable game was the Class A final win against Orchard Park.

Katherine Jacobia, Amherst, 12, M: Earned her second consecutive All-WNY first-team selection. Four-year starter and three-time team MVP, Jacobia finished with five goals and 14 assists for the Class B champions. A skilled and smart player, Jacobia said she is grateful she had the type of season she did for her coaches at Amherst. Scored the game-winning goal in semifinal win against Iroquois. Also helped the Tigers win the sectional title in 2017.

First team