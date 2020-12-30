Meet the 2020 Coaches All-WNY field hockey team

(As selected by WNY coaches)
Co-Players of the Year
Morganne Dee, Lancaster, 12, A: Caps her career ranked in the top 10 in goals (33) and top five in assists (39) in Legends history. Versatile player who could play midfield or attack, Dee led the section in points, recording 22 goals and 23 assists to help Lancaster win the Section VI Class A championship. Plans to attend Arcadia University in suburban Philadelphia, where she intends to be a three-sport athlete (field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse). Voted Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Fall in the region by Buffalo News readers. Her most memorable game was the Class A final win against Orchard Park.
Katherine Jacobia, Amherst, 12, M: Earned her second consecutive All-WNY first-team selection. Four-year starter and three-time team MVP, Jacobia finished with five goals and 14 assists for the Class B champions. A skilled and smart player, Jacobia said she is grateful she had the type of season she did for her coaches at Amherst. Scored the game-winning goal in semifinal win against Iroquois. Also helped the Tigers win the sectional title in 2017.
First team
Lacey Berghorn, Akron, 10, A: Led Section VI in goals with 32. Scored in the Class C final triumph against Barker. Called up to varsity as a seventh-grader and has been a fixture ever since in the lineup. Played at Under-16 and Under-19 levels at nationals as a freshman and sophomore.
Madison Brege, Akron, 10, M: Three-year starter played every minute of every game for the Class C champions. Scored 12 goals and generally drew the assignment of marking the opponent's best player. Most memorable game was 1-0 overtime regular-season win over Barker in which she scored during the shootout to help end the Raiders’ 24-game league winning streak.
Emma Cooper, Eden, 12, M: Four-year starter earns second first-team selection of her career and fourth All-WNY honor. Versatile multi-sport athlete had three goals and five assists. Considers most memorable game as playoff matchup against Akron in which Eden had just 10 players.
Madison Gancasz, Barker, 12, M: Niagara Orleans Player of the Year makes jump to the first team after earning honorable mention and second-team All-WNY laurels as a sophomore and junior, respectively. Key part of the team’s leadership as a co-captain, Gancasz recorded nine goals and six assists for the Class C runner-up Raiders. Scored lone goals in 1-0 victories against Akron and Kenmore.
Courtney Maclay, Williamsville East, 12, A: Three-year starter and three-sport athlete who is heading to the Naval Academy, where she’ll play lacrosse. Notched 12 goals and seven assists for the Class B runner-up. Helped Williamsville East capture the Class B title in 2019. Most memorable game was beating Williamsville South during 7-on-7 overtime.
Haylee Metcalf, Williamsville East, 12, M: Four-year varsity starter capped senior season by recording five goals and an assist from the center midfielder spot. Plans to attend Division II Slippery Rock University on partial athletic scholarship. Most memorable game was 4-3 win over eventual Class A champion Lancaster.
Natalie Myslinski, Clarence, 10, M: Second-year starter recorded five goals 11 assists, 16 points and is among top 100 players to watch for Class of 2023. Said being selected to 2020 Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Command Upstate New York to represent the state as her most memorable athletic moment.
Abby Neitch, Holland, 11, G: Four-year starter faced Section VI-high 397 shots, turning aside a Section VI-leading 341 to earn her second consecutive All-Western New York selection. Save percentage increased from .836 to .859 despite being very busy most games. Skills as a goalkeeper has enabled her to participate in three Future National Tournaments.
Katelyn Rokitka, Lancaster, 12, M: Three-year starter with 4.0 grade-point average will attend St. Bonaventure on partial lacrosse scholarship. Recorded two goals and seven assists and made two goal-line saves for the Legends. Said most memorable game was sectional final victory against Orchard Park and losing to OP the previous week.
Caroline Roll, Orchard Park, 12, A: Shared team lead in goals (16) and finished second in points for Class A runner-up. Formed a solid 1-2 punch with fellow first-teamer Grace Schmelzinger. Scored final goal of her scholastic career in the sectional final.
Grace Schmelzinger, Orchard Park, 11, M: Two-year starter finished with 16 goals, 18 assists and one shootout goal to earn team co-MVP honors. Selected among top 40 players to watch in Northeast Region by MAX Field Hockey. Most proud of being selected to represent New York at USA Field Hockey National Futures Championship Tournament in 2019 in Under-16 age group.
Paige Gross, Nichols, 12, A: Three-year starter moves up to the first team after earning second-team honors as a junior. Recorded seven goals and six assists in eight games. Will play ice hockey for Brown University.
Season recap
The Covid-19 pandemic made for a unique, abbreviated season. State playoffs were canceled, but that decision opened the door for Western New York’s teams to squeeze in a decent number of regular-season games and short sectional tournament despite starting the season a month late.
Lancaster won the Section VI Class A title by beating Orchard Park 4-2 on OP’s home field. Tiffany Andres scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, for Lancaster.
In Class B, Lilli Adimey scored the game-winning goal to lead Amherst (13-4) past Williamsville East 2-1.
In Class C, Lacey Berghorn scored her 28th goal, and Olivia McClaine and Madison Breghe also scored for top-seeded Akron, a 3-0 winner over Barker. The Tigers (14-1) finished the season with 79 goals and allowed only one.