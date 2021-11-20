Medina's special football season comes to an end in regionals

The Mustangs scored on their next drive with a 42-yard pass from Payne to Thompson setting up a 5-yard touchdown run by Skinner.

The lead didn’t last as Manuel Sepulveda fielded the ensuing kickoff, waited, looked and darted through a big hole for the touchdown to tie it at 18-18.

A short, poor punt that took an ER bounce toward the Medina goal line was returned to the 1 by Jeremy Blanchard. Carter Lathrop ran it in for the touchdown with Caleb Carpenter running in the only successful 2-point conversion.

Plenty of time for Medina to rally. The Mustangs attempted to do just that with Payne, who passed for 261 yards, finding Thompson (seven catches, 124 yards,2 INTs) for a 10-yard touchdown with 7:45 to go to make it 26-24.

Two measly points away from a tie. Two.

“It just didn’t end well for us,” Skinner said. “Great memories, I wouldn’t trade them for anything else.”

“I’m so proud of this group of kids, especially the seniors,” Valley said of the 17-1 mark amassed by the team the past two seasons and two sectional titles. “The run that they’ve had in two seasons is something Medina has never done so there’s a lot to be proud of as much as today is disappointing there’s a lot more good that has come out of this than negative.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.