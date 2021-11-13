Medina plows past Fredonia in Class C final with record-setting rushing performance

The snow shovelers were out in full force early Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
For a moment, they appeared to be in the running for most valuable performers of the Section VI Class C championship game as they did their best to make sure players and fans could see yard lines and the end zones as a persistent band of lake-effect flurries rolled through the home of the Buffalo Bills.
Then, Medina quarterback Xander Payne started dashing through the snow. So, too, did his teammates, making plays as though the slippery white substance beneath their feet was merely confetti. They did it behind a line so dominant that neither snow nor the Fredonia Hillbillies could prevent the Mustangs from securing a championship repeat.
Payne rushed for three touchdowns and 174 of his 192 yards in the first half. Greg Thompson took over after that – amassing 189 of his 262 yards during the final 24 minutes – as undefeated Medina ran over the previously unbeaten Hillbillies 58-6 before an estimated 1,000 fans.
Noah Skinner also eclipsed 100-yards rushing with 115 on 15 carries as the Mustangs – ranked first in the state and second in the Buffalo News’ small schools’ poll – set a Section VI championship game record for rushing yards with 590. They eclipsed the mark of 473 set in 2016 by Cleveland Hill, as the starting line of Roosevelt Mitchell, Josh Wilson, Colvin Stalker, Ollie Wilson and Chris Johnson had a day to remember for Medina (11-0).
The champions finished with 626 yards in total offense, while yielding just 170 yards on defense.
“I’m so happy for these kids,” longtime Mustangs coach Eric Valley said. “They love to play together, and it shows.
“For us to be able to run the ball in those conditions was huge. When we came out at the start, our linemen, their feet were sliding around. We rely heavily on pulling to get us good angles. If we couldn’t move, we were going to be in a little bit of trouble. Once there’s a mini form of seam in those conditions, our kids were able to pop some long ones.”
It all started with a highlight-reel run by Payne – one of the better passers in Western New York. Turns out he’s pretty light on his feet, too. On the Mustangs’ first scoring drive, he gained 70 yards on a run play that took his team from its own 10 to the Hillbillies’ 20. Running up the gut, Payne needed to avoid a waiting tackler in the hole. Payne shaked and baked the defender with a sick spin move to turn a modest gain almost into a home run. Fredonia’s Simon Davis tracked him down from behind, but Payne finished off the drive with gains of 12 and 5 yards – the latter the game’s first touchdown with 10:40 left in the second quarter. Skinner ran in the first of his five 2-point conversions to make 8-0.
“I saw daylight there and there was one guy,” Payne said. “I should have looked up there (at the video screen) to avoid the tackler coming from my back, but I’ll take it.”
A fumble recovery by Skinner at midfield set up Medina’s next touchdown, a 28-yard run up the middle by Payne. With lake-effect flurries coming down, making it tough to see at times, letting Payne run turned out to be the smart play.
“He hasn’t run the ball a lot,” Valley said of Payne, who had just 30 rushing attempts prior to Saturday. “We know he can, but we have so many receivers and running backs that we don’t want to put him in harm’s way if we don’t have to, but the conditions today, we knew we had to rely on him a little bit more and he came through today.”
So, too, did Thompson, a transfer from Albion. He struck for the first of his four touchdowns with 4:42 left in the first half – a 32-yard run in which he kept his footing after absorbing a shot that almost knocked him to the turf.
Almost …
“For a senior, he’s still a little green with us,” Valley said. “He’s still learning the system. He’s got another gear and he showed that.”
Fredonia quarterback Nick Whitfield scored on a 63-yard run to pull his team within 32-6 at halftime. But a comeback victory wasn’t in the cards for the Hillbillies (10-1), playing in their first final since 2013. Skinner scored on a 39-yard run in the third for the Mustangs. Thompson scored on runs of 44, 82 and 45 yards in the fourth quarter.
“I just thought their line just dominated our line on both sides of the ball,” Fredonia coach Greg Sherlock said. “In field conditions like that, the trenches are going to be where its decided, and it certainly did.”
Saturday’s championship achievement proved to be just as sweet for the top-ranked team in the state as last year’s, which was the team’s first sectional title since 1988.
Unlike last May, when there was no state tournament for football, the Mustangs’ season does not end with Saturday’s triumph.
Medina takes on the Section V champion at noon Saturday at Williamsville South High School in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Far West Regional/state quarterfinal.
It’s the first time Medina will ever participate in a state tournament in the sport because the event did not exist during the 1980s when the program captured three sectional crowns.
“I think as long as we stay together and execute plays, we should be good,” Payne said. “But we just have to execute 100 percent of the time.”