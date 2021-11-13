Medina plows past Fredonia in Class C final with record-setting rushing performance

The champions finished with 626 yards in total offense, while yielding just 170 yards on defense.

“I’m so happy for these kids,” longtime Mustangs coach Eric Valley said. “They love to play together, and it shows.

“For us to be able to run the ball in those conditions was huge. When we came out at the start, our linemen, their feet were sliding around. We rely heavily on pulling to get us good angles. If we couldn’t move, we were going to be in a little bit of trouble. Once there’s a mini form of seam in those conditions, our kids were able to pop some long ones.”

It all started with a highlight-reel run by Payne – one of the better passers in Western New York. Turns out he’s pretty light on his feet, too. On the Mustangs’ first scoring drive, he gained 70 yards on a run play that took his team from its own 10 to the Hillbillies’ 20. Running up the gut, Payne needed to avoid a waiting tackler in the hole. Payne shaked and baked the defender with a sick spin move to turn a modest gain almost into a home run. Fredonia’s Simon Davis tracked him down from behind, but Payne finished off the drive with gains of 12 and 5 yards – the latter the game’s first touchdown with 10:40 left in the second quarter. Skinner ran in the first of his five 2-point conversions to make 8-0.