McMillan, Dowling and Canisius defense shine in win at St. Francis

Canisius High School may have lost the services of talented wideout Riley Simpson to transfer last fall, but the Crusaders have proven through two games of this unprecedented season of football in the spring that there’s still plenty of receiving talents in the cupboard of Rich Robbins’ program.
Tuesday, it was Nik McMillan’s and Max Dowling’s turn to take the lead. They gave St. Francis fits during a meeting between two of the top programs in Western New York.
McMillan’s leaping catch for a touchdown on Canisius’ final offensive play of the first half sparked a 22-0 game-closing run as the Crusaders opened a busy week with a 28-7 victory over the host Red Raiders at Polian Field in Athol Springs.
McMillan amassed 100 yards receiving for the second straight game, hitting that total on the nose with six receptions. Dowling battled through a gimpy ankle to catch seven passes for 71 yards. Junior quarterback Tyler Baker threw for 221 yards and rushed for 103. He and senior running back Joe Dixon had two touchdowns each as the defending state champion Crusaders improved to 2-0.
They did it on coach Robbins’ birthday, against a fired up Frannies team that finally got to play its opener after being placed on 10-day Covid-19 pause shortly after the start of the season.
“Coach (Jerry) Smith does a great job … you could feel their energy,” Robbins said. “It took us a while to find our legs and get going but once we did some of our big players were able to make some plays. Just happy to get the win.”
St. Francis’ opener also served as the debut of junior linebacker/running back Jimmy Scott – a first-team All-Catholic and coveted power-conference Division I recruit who transferred to the school in February 2020 after two seasons at St. Joe’s. He unofficially made two sacks, batted down a pass and recovered a fumble.
These two teams originally were supposed to open against each other on March 27, but the schedule got reshuffled by the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association after St. Francis was placed on a pause, which expired March 29.
The reshuffling resulted in two of the original season-opening week slate of games being played Tuesday. St. Joe’s routed Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 52-21, in a late afternoon game at the Robert T. Scott Athletic Complex.
That placed the primetime spotlight on Canisius-St. Francis, a rematch of last year’s MMHSAA playoff final, which the Crusaders won en route to capturing their third state Catholic championship.
The defenses shined for both teams, although Canisius’ wound up having the better night – recording seven sacks and yielding 99 total yards. Drevon Shaw and Malachi Charleston each had nine tackles and two sacks to lead the Crusaders’ defense.
“We had three missed tackles on their touchdown but outside of that I thought we played pretty well all night,” Robbins said. “The defense kept us in it as the offense found its legs. It was a good team win.”
Scott potentially made the play that could’ve swung things in St. Francis’ favor with 4:49 left in the second quarter. With the Raiders leading 7-6, Scott scooped up a fumble and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. However, the points were taken off the board due to an illegal block on the return.
The score stayed that way until Canisius got the ball with just under 30 seconds left in the half around midfield. The Crusaders quickly matriculated the ball down the field with a 26-yard pass from Baker to Wisken Whited moving the ball to the Red Raiders’ 15. Two plays later, with 2 seconds left, Baker made the throw where only McMillan could come down with the ball.
“That gave the whole team some energy,” said McMillan, who had 105 yards receiving and a TD in last week’s win over St. Joe’s. “It showed that we’re not scared of anybody. … That’s what we really needed at the time.”
Dixon rushed for a touchdown early in the third quarter and added another later in the half to help Canisius pull away.
“I think what you saw was the difference between having a game and not having a game and 10 extra practices,” Smith said. “No excuses about anything. We fought hard. We played hard. We just didn’t have enough to do what needed to be done.”
St. Francis returns to action at St. Joe’s on Saturday.
Canisius travels to New Rochelle for what could be considered a de facto state Catholic championship game as it plays unbeaten Iona Prep at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
There won’t be a state Catholic championship game this year because the all the state tournaments were called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the sports seasons.
St. Joe’s rolls behind Zeigler’s big day
Naseem Zeigler rushed 14 times for 265 yards and four touchdowns, while Carlos Gordon had a pick-six as St. Joe’s bolted to a 28-point lead en route to a 52-21 victory over Bishop Timon-St. Jude.
The Marauders (1-1) rushed for 439 yards and finished with 599 total yards on 38 plays. Jack Carey caught two passes for 83 yards and had a rush for 51, while winning quarterback Aaron Jentz completed 4 of 5 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns and rushed four times for 55 yards and a score.