McMillan, Dowling and Canisius defense shine in win at St. Francis

Canisius High School may have lost the services of talented wideout Riley Simpson to transfer last fall, but the Crusaders have proven through two games of this unprecedented season of football in the spring that there’s still plenty of receiving talents in the cupboard of Rich Robbins’ program.

Tuesday, it was Nik McMillan’s and Max Dowling’s turn to take the lead. They gave St. Francis fits during a meeting between two of the top programs in Western New York.

McMillan’s leaping catch for a touchdown on Canisius’ final offensive play of the first half sparked a 22-0 game-closing run as the Crusaders opened a busy week with a 28-7 victory over the host Red Raiders at Polian Field in Athol Springs.

McMillan amassed 100 yards receiving for the second straight game, hitting that total on the nose with six receptions. Dowling battled through a gimpy ankle to catch seven passes for 71 yards. Junior quarterback Tyler Baker threw for 221 yards and rushed for 103. He and senior running back Joe Dixon had two touchdowns each as the defending state champion Crusaders improved to 2-0.

They did it on coach Robbins’ birthday, against a fired up Frannies team that finally got to play its opener after being placed on 10-day Covid-19 pause shortly after the start of the season.