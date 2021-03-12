Max Schneider turns necessity into record-setting moment for Williamsville East

“We still have a lot of good players, but he makes everyone around him better,” Flames coach R.J. Killinger said. "He hates to lose."

That's among the reasons last year's season-ending loss to West Seneca West by three points was a crusher.

“It’s tough losing to them two years in a row, so it really fueled me to go hard in the offseason to try and win the sectional final this year,” said Schneider, who has been a starter since freshman year.

“He wants to win a division championship and Section VI championship,” Killinger said. “We’ve been close. He’s really hoping we can do it this season.”

Schneider, who scored 28 of his 30 points in the first half before sitting the rest of Wednesday’s win at Starpoint, also averages seven assists and three steals. He has scored 29 or more points in five of his team’s eight games. The Flames (6-2) visit Hamburg on Friday in a key ECIC III contest.

“I think he’s the best ball handler in Western New York,” Killinger said. “He’s a great scorer. He’s developing into a great passer. He forces the defense out because he’s capable of hitting 25-foot 3-pointers. When they come out, then he can take them to the basket.”