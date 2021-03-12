Max Schneider turns necessity into record-setting moment for Williamsville East

Max Schneider did not take the court looking to break a program record recently for Williamsville East. It happened out of necessity.
For the Flames to beat rival Williamsville South, Schneider needed to take his game up a notch or two because his team was without three starters heading into back-to-back showdowns against the Billies, who were riding a six-game winning streak.
What’s a point guard to do? In Schneider’s case, the 5-foot-7 junior carried the team to two victories with consecutive 40-point games. The latter was a 44-point performance that broke a 20-year-program record for points in a game. The former Williamsville East mark of 43 was set by current Western New York basketball official Justin Konst.
“It feels great,” Schneider said. “It was a big record from 20 years ago by a great player, so it was awesome going out there and breaking it against a good team.”
While the back-to-back 40-point games are an impressive feat, Schneider has been putting up nice numbers all season. He went into the weekend averaging 29.9 points per game. Trevin Boling of Tonawanda leads Section VI at 30.7 points per game.
Schneider hit the offseason with a purpose, knowing he was going to be the man and not the No. 2 option, due to the graduation of third team All-Western New York pick Cal Shifflet.
“We still have a lot of good players, but he makes everyone around him better,” Flames coach R.J. Killinger said. "He hates to lose."
That's among the reasons last year's season-ending loss to West Seneca West by three points was a crusher.
“It’s tough losing to them two years in a row, so it really fueled me to go hard in the offseason to try and win the sectional final this year,” said Schneider, who has been a starter since freshman year.
“He wants to win a division championship and Section VI championship,” Killinger said. “We’ve been close. He’s really hoping we can do it this season.”
Schneider, who scored 28 of his 30 points in the first half before sitting the rest of Wednesday’s win at Starpoint, also averages seven assists and three steals. He has scored 29 or more points in five of his team’s eight games. The Flames (6-2) visit Hamburg on Friday in a key ECIC III contest.
“I think he’s the best ball handler in Western New York,” Killinger said. “He’s a great scorer. He’s developing into a great passer. He forces the defense out because he’s capable of hitting 25-foot 3-pointers. When they come out, then he can take them to the basket.”
In his 40-point game Friday against Williamsville South, Schneider hit six threes. In his record-setting effort Saturday, he said the Billies tried to take the three away, so he drove to the basket.
“My teammates really helped me by spreading out the floor and giving me good screens,” Schneider said. “They’re getting good rebounds, getting good outlets, playing hard. It’s just a great team effort.”
Killinger said Schneider is one of the top players in the area, putting him with Jalen Bradberry (Niagara Falls), Jaden Slaughter (St. Joe's) and Jamyier Patton (Bishop Timon).
“Outside of (those three), Max is playing better than anyone in Western New York,” Killinger said.
Boling is No. 1 at Tonawanda
Aside from heading into Thursday night as the Section VI leader in points per game, Boling now ranks No. 1 all-time in points at Tonawanda.
He moved into first place March 4 during a loss to Maryvale. He finished with 36 points in that one to move ahead of Jesse Lalka’s total of 1,185. Boling stood at 1,197, then followed up with a 42-point effort in a 91-61 loss to Cheektowaga in the next outing.
“It means a lot to me to be the school record holder now. Everything happened so fast, but this is what I worked so hard for this past summer,” Boling said.
How he scored the record breaker: “Coming off a screen and going down the middle of the lane for a finger-roll layup then my coach stopped the game and the opposing team announcer announced it.”
Husband milestone
Kyle Husband became the winningest coach in the long history of Canisius High School basketball Tuesday when the Crusaders defeated Cheektowaga in a nonleaguer.
The victory gave Husband 343 victories, one more than Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member Johnny Barnes, who also coached football (42 years) and baseball (34 years). Barnes guided the basketball program for 22 seasons.
Husband doesn’t keep track of wins and losses, but school sports information guru Bryce Hopkins and longtime assistant John Ricotta did the math. That’s not unheard of at the school, as retired baseball coach Bryan Tenney, who led the program to 12 Georgetown Cup playoff championships, also didn’t keep track of his win total.
“Obviously, especially after the game when we’re talking, it’s exciting," said Husband, who graduated from Canisius in 1996 and is in his 20th season with the program. "We’ve been blessed with so many great players, and the school to have such sustained success. … But we’re looking forward to tomorrow night. We don’t look back much. We’re always looking toward the next one."
The next one is Friday at Bernard J. Kennedy Fieldhouse against old friend Bishop Timon-St. Jude. The winner earns the No. 2 seed for the Manhattan Cup playoffs, which begin Tuesday with quarterfinals. The higher seed will serve as host. Top-seed St. Joe’s receives a bye into the semifinals.
"I think someday it will be great to look back at the championships and the records and enjoy that with past players and coaches but right now it's about getting better and finishing out this season the best way we can," Husband said.
Another milestone
On the day Niagara Falls’ Jalen Bradberry surpassed 2,000 career points, Iroquois junior guard Trey Kleitz reached a milestone number. He earned his 1,000th career point during a 74-58 win over Depew. Kleitz had 25 points, nine assists and five steals during the victory.
Standings watch
With a week left in the regular season, here’s a look at the divisions and teams still with a chance to contend for a crown. Remember, power points will determine the eight-team field in each of the classifications for the Section VI Tournament, which begins March 22. Records shown are division records.
Pay close attention to the races in ECIC II and IV.
ECIC I: Jamestown (12-1, 11-0) has already clinched the division. Clarence (7-4) and Frontier (6-3) follow.
ECIC II: Hamburg (8-2), Amherst (7-3), Williamsville East (6-2).
ECIC III: Iroquois (10-2), Cheektowaga (9-2), East Aurora (9-2).
ECIC IV: Lackawanna (9-2), Springville (8-2), Alden (7-3), JFK (7-3). Lackawanna, whose losses are against Springville and Alden, still has one more division game against Alden on March 16.
Yale Cup I: McKinley (9-0), East (7-1), Bennett (5-3).
Yale Cup II: Riverside (9-1), City Honors (8-2), Burgard (7-3), Emerson (7-3), Olmsted (5-4).
CCAA I East: Randolph (8-0), Chautauqua Lake (6-1).
CCAA II East: Ellicottville (8-0), Franklinville (7-1).
CCAA I West: Olean (6-2), Allegany-Limestone (6-2), Southwestern (5-3).
CCAA II West: Clymer (11-0), Sherman (9-2), Maple Grove (8-3).
Independents: Tapestry (4-1), Health Sciences (3-3).
Of course, private school Park is also an independent with an 8-3 mark, but there won’t be any postseason tournament for The News’ third-ranked large school due to the cancellation of the state and Federation tournaments.