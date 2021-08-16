Mark Benton takes reins as Dunkirk's football coach

Veteran coach Mark Benton has been named head coach for Dunkirk High School’s varsity football team.

Benton takes the job formerly held by Mike Sarratori, who left the post after seven seasons following the Fall II season played last spring.

Benton served as an assistant at Silver Creek in 2019 but has 21 years of experience as a head coach.

He began his coaching career in Dunkirk in 1978 as an assistant. He became head coach of the Marauders for the first time in 1998, though most of his tenure as head coach took place at Gowanda.

Dunkirk football experienced a renaissance during Sarratori’s second tour of duty as head coach. In his seven seasons, the Marauders either made the Section VI playoffs or appeared in a Funke Consolation Bowl game six times. Four of those campaigns were playoff seasons.

Sarratori, who retired from his job in the Dunkirk School District in June 2020, guided the Marauders to the Section VI Class B title in 2016. They won their regional clash before the ride ended against longtime state power Chenango Forks of Section IV in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals. According to records on the Section VI website, which only go back to 1979, that’s the only sectional crown won by the Marauders in football.