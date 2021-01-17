MAAC makes more changes in Canisius basketball schedules

Changes in the Canisius and Niagara men's basketball schedules and postponements in the Canisius women's basketball slate were announced Sunday by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

The changes announced by the MAAC will affect all 11 men's teams in the conference. Canisius' next men's series, which was scheduled at Fairfield on Friday and Saturday, has been postponed due to "institutional return-to-play Covid-19 protocols." The Golden Griffins will not return to play until Jan. 30-31 against Quinnipiac at the Koessler Athlketic Center.

The Fairfield series will be played in Connecticut on March 5-6. In addition, the road series with Niagara will now be on two Wednesdays next month, Feb.10 and Feb. 24. The Griffs' road series with Siena has been rescheduled for Feb. 5-6, which had been open dates.

Niagara's revised men's basketball schedule: at Quinnipiac on Friday and Saturday, Siena at home Jan. 29-30, Monmouth at home Feb. 19-20 and at Iona March 5-6.

Changes in the Canisius women's schedule include the postponement of this week's home game against Fairfield to dates to be determined.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.