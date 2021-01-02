Lofton's three wins it as Bona wins at Richmond

It’s just Lofton’s second made 3-pointer of the season, although that comes with a big asterisk considering the returning first team all-conference selection has only attempted nine 3s on the season.

The win continues St. Bonaventure’s recent run of success against the Spiders. Bona has won the last five meetings and six of seven.

The Bonnies (3-1, 1-1) did it by containing Richmond big man Grant Golden to just seven points, less than half of his average for the season. They did it by bouncing back from a poor free-throw shooting performance in Wednesday’s loss (4 for 10) by draining 12 of 14 (86%) against the Spiders (7-3, 1-1). They did it by receiving a huge boost from Jaren Holmes. He finished with 17 points in 31 minutes of action after missing all but a minute of Wednesday’s loss with back spasms. Lofton poured in 16 points, while backcourt mate Dominick Welch added 11 and nine rebounds.

They did by controlling the boards (38-29) and outscoring Richmond in second-chance points 15-8. Osunniyi had 13 rebounds to lead the winners.

“From a defensive standpoint I thought we did a good job to hold them to whatever it was, 66 points,” Schmidt said.