Lofton's three wins it as Bona wins at Richmond

This Covid-19 pandemic season has prevented St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team from getting a true feel for just how good it can be simply because it entered Atlantic 10 Conference play with just two nonleague games under its belt.
While the team still has more cancellations (six) than games played (four), the Bonnies should feel pretty good about their potential for experiencing success.
After a near miss at Rhode Island three days ago, not only did St. Bonaventure rebound with a win over a very good team but it defeated preseason conference-favorite Richmond, 69-66, Saturday night at the Robins Center.
Kyle Lofton’s contested 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left broke the fourth and final tie of this entertaining clash in which neither team led by more than six points. The game featured 17 lead changes, although Bona never trailed during the final 18 minutes, 7 seconds.
After Lofton’s big shot, the Bonnies watched as Blake Francis’ turnaround 3-point attempt from roughly 30 feet away missed the mark, although Francis claimed he was fouled by the Bonnies’ Osun Osunniyi during the shot. It wasn’t called as Bona avoided a 0-2 start in conference play for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
“We just ran a staggered screen short roll … and gave Kyle an option of hitting Dom (Welch) for a shot or Kyle keeping it,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “Kyle made a good decision. He’s a big-time player. You want the ball in his hands at the end of the game to make a play.”
It’s just Lofton’s second made 3-pointer of the season, although that comes with a big asterisk considering the returning first team all-conference selection has only attempted nine 3s on the season.
The win continues St. Bonaventure’s recent run of success against the Spiders. Bona has won the last five meetings and six of seven.
The Bonnies (3-1, 1-1) did it by containing Richmond big man Grant Golden to just seven points, less than half of his average for the season. They did it by bouncing back from a poor free-throw shooting performance in Wednesday’s loss (4 for 10) by draining 12 of 14 (86%) against the Spiders (7-3, 1-1). They did it by receiving a huge boost from Jaren Holmes. He finished with 17 points in 31 minutes of action after missing all but a minute of Wednesday’s loss with back spasms. Lofton poured in 16 points, while backcourt mate Dominick Welch added 11 and nine rebounds.
They did by controlling the boards (38-29) and outscoring Richmond in second-chance points 15-8. Osunniyi had 13 rebounds to lead the winners.
“From a defensive standpoint I thought we did a good job to hold them to whatever it was, 66 points,” Schmidt said.
While the pandemic may have slowed down Bona’s preparation for Atlantic 10 play, this veteran crew has beaten an Akron team that won the Mid-American Conference's regular-season crown last year, defending CAA Tournament champion Hofstra and a Richmond team that defeated national No. 10 Kentucky and spent time ranked in the top 20. The Spiders have received votes in each national poll this season.
Bona seemed like it was in good position to head into halftime with the lead for the second straight game. However, Richmond had other ideas as Francis’ buzzer-beating three gave it a 35-33 edge at the break.
Although the Bonnies fizzled from beyond the arc during the opening 20 minutes (1 for 9), they sizzled early in the second half to finish 5 for 18 overall. They made their first two tries and three during the opening 4:04 with Holmes sinking two of them as part of his 7-for-12 shooting day. The second three made it 48-42. Holmes traditional 3-point play with 10 minutes left made it 54-50 Bona.
“He’s just a glue guy,” Schmidt said. “He makes all the right plays, those tough plays. He’s a big part of it.”
Francis, who led all scorers with 21 points, tied it at 56-56 with 8:15. Jalen Adaway’s putback seconds later enabled Bona to regain the lead.
Bona’s win prevented Richmond coach Chris Mooney from earning his 300th career win.
“I thought the kids really didn’t play a perfect game today by far, but I thought they handled adversity and emerged from their mistakes,” Schmidt said.
Bona returns to action at the Reilly Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Saint Joseph’s.