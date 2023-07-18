Emerging local football players will get the chance to showcase their skills when a former college kicker and YouTube sensation brings his platform to Western New York.

Donald De La Haye, known as Deestroying, is scheduled to host his 1ON1 YouTube series, in collaboration with the NFL, in nine of the league’s U.S. markets, as well as in London.

The tour began Tuesday in Denver, as NFL teams start training camp, and includes a stop on July 26 in Buffalo – with the location yet to be announced. The Buffalo Bills open training camp that day at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford.

Deestroying, a native of Costa Rica who played football at the University of Central Florida, will post the exact locations for each stop on his social media accounts as they happen. His first stop was at Denver North High School in Colorado at an event that went from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For each 1ON1 event, Deestroying invites talented wide receivers and defensive backs to go head-to-head in multistage competitions. The competitions will be shared on Deestroying's YouTube channel, where his 1ON1 series features videos that have captured more than 100 million views to date.

The top two wide receivers and two defensive backs will be selected from each city, including Buffalo, and all 40 all-stars will compete in a final competition at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

“I cannot wait to bring the 1ON1s on its first global tour with the NFL, as we invite the best local athletes to come out and show what they got," Deestroying said in a news release.

This fall, YouTube becomes the home of NFL Sunday Ticket as the league continues its attempt at creating a “meaningful connection with younger audiences,” said Eddie Capobianco, NFL vice president of culture marketing.

It is a partnership that gives select YouTube creators, like Deestroying, access to official NFL content and opportunities at NFL games and events. Deestroying first began creating his signature videos during his time playing college football, paving the way for future collegiate athletes to create similar platforms.

“Deestroying not only drives millions of views with his videos, but also provides up-and-coming local athletes with the chance to compete nationally and, for the first time this year, internationally,” Capobianco said.

Buffalo is the fourth of five stops this month for the tour. It will continue for five more stops during the regular season, including one in London, where local athletes around the U.K. will come out to show off their talent.

In addition to inviting local athletes to compete, each event will feature special guests and surprise appearances from NFL players, legends of the game and celebrities.