Several West Side Rowing Club boats medaled at the RowOntario Championships held last weekend in Welland, Ontario.

The regatta featured more than 650 entries from 30 clubs that were from Canada and bordering states.

The club picked up three gold medals, winning in the U23 men’s 8+, senior men’s 8+ and U17 women’s 4+ boats. In the U23 men’s 8+, West Side won by 6.88 seconds with a time of 6 minutes, 6 seconds.

In the senior men’s 8+, West Side beat five other boats with a winning time of 6:25.973. South Niagara came in second about three seconds behind. In the U17 women’s 4+, the West Side boat bested all times across both heats in 8:28.456.

In other competitions, the club took silver and bronze in the U23 women’s pair 2-. It also picked up bronze medals in the U19 women’s 8+, U17 women’s 8+, the U17 women’s 2x .

The club will compete at the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta, which will be held from Aug. 6-13 in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Buffalo River Rowing Club performs well in Ohio

The Buffalo River Rowing Club (BRRC) competed in the Midwest Summer Sprint Championships last weekend on Lake Dillon in Zanesville, Ohio.

The club, which is the only masters rowing club in the Buffalo area and features 90 active rowers between 21 and 76 years old, had multiple boats medal.

Here are the club’s results from the regatta and the rowers in each top boat:

Men’s Masters 1x AA-C: Jesse Clark (first place, 3:59.4); Patrick Ballantyne (fourth place, 5:20.0).

Men’s Masters 4x (first place, 3:56.0): Jesse Clark, Will Greene, Jeff Strauch, Andy Witt.

Mixed Masters Rec 8+ (first place, 4:41.7): Lucas Malecki (coxswain), Terry McClenahan, Tom Cannavo, Brandon Baranowski, Pat Ballantyne, Melinda Rath Sanderson, Kelsy Auman, Glenna Leous, Karen Fumerelle.

Mixed Masters 8+ (first place, 3:58.2): Dan Knorr (coxswain), Andy Witt, Jesse Clark, Mike Taraboletti, Chris Boyd, Hilary Epes-Oballim, Tiffany Cao, Jen Shulman, Mairead Donnelly.

Men’s Masters 4+ (first place, 3:59.7): Lucas Malecki (coxswain), Will Green, Mike Taraboletti, Chris Donnelly, Terry McClenahan.

Women’s Masters 8+ (first place, 4:05.2): Dan Knorr (coxswain), Hilary Epes-Oballim, Mairead Donnelly, Karen Fumerelle, Maggie Switzer, Melina Rath Sanderson, Glenna Leous, Jen Shulman, Tiffany Cao.

The club also placed fourth in the women’s masters 4+.