RowBuffalo captured 45 total medals and three national championships at the USRowing Summer Nationals on Lake Harsha in Bethel, Ohio.

The first-year club made up of many of the area’s top rowers captured gold in the U19 pair, the U17 four with coxswain and the U16 eight with coxswain on Friday. The U16 four+ won silver, the U17 8+ won bronze and the U19 8+was fourth.

On Sunday, the U23 and Open events were held. RowBuffalo boats were second in the U23 eight with coxswain, U23 lightweight pair and the Open lightweight pair The U23 pair without cox won the bronze.

“It was an incredible start to a club in its first year of competition,” coach R.J. Rubino said. “Now we refocus for the Canadian Henley Regatta.”

The program includes rowers from numerous high school and college programs, including Canisius High, St. Joe’s, Nardin and City Honors, along with former WNY high school rowers at Penn, Cal Berkeley and Drexel, among others.

“It’s been a lot of fun to see all these guys from rival schools pulling for each other,” said Rubino, also the Canisius High coach.

The club’s first event was the West Side Invitational on July 9 and RowBuffalo won the Open 8+, U19 8+ and U17 8+ all by open water, along with wins in the Open 4+ and U17+. The U19 4+ placed third.

The USRowing Summer Nationals featured 1,400 athletes from 73 clubs competing in 77 events.