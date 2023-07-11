The Orchard Park 12U District Little League softball team will have the chance to compete on the national stage. And it needs the community’s help.

The team, which is in New York Little League's District I, will represent Western New York at the 2023 New York State Little League Softball Championship in Smithtown on Long Island from July 13-17.

It's the first time a District I softball team has advanced this far in more than a decade, team manager Julie Fanutti Lana said.

“Every little kid who plays softball and baseball, this is a point they want to get to,” Fanutti Lana said. “And from a softball standpoint – which is even more exciting – is that there actually is a World Series now for these girls. This didn’t exist even within the last 10 years.”

“It’s a really good feeling,” pitcher Gianna Kingston added. “I never expected this as a kid. To have that win and have that feeling and that confidence to move on and go to states, which is really cool feeling for me.”

The team is in need of significant financial assistance to accommodate for hotel, transportation and meal expenses. It has started a GoFundMe campaign for people to donate. The team only has had a few days to fund-raise for their trip since its win at the sectional tournament on Sunday. Orchard Park bested teams from Fredonia, Rochester and Pittsford to advance. Before that, they won their district tournament against a few local little league teams.

“In the last few days, it's been crazy with trying to organize everything and get things ready to go,” Fanutti Lana said. “The comparative would be maybe a travel program where the kids go all year and parents fund-raise for years and years, it just doesn't happen that way (in Little League).”

As one of eight teams competing in the state tournament, the team will play for a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Regional – featuring champions of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. – in Bristol, Conn., from July 23-28.

If the team wins the regional, it’ll then advance to the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Orchard Park’s 12U team consists of 12 players aged 10-12 from mostly Orchard Park, as well as West Seneca and Hamburg. The players were selected through a tryout held in June based on hitting, fielding, throwing and base running, Fanutti Lana said.

“For a team that has been put together very quickly ... they just have gelled as a team so incredibly quickly over the last month,” Fanutti Lana said.

The players come from a variety of local teams with Orchard Park Little League. Some have played together before, but in general, there is an overall blend of players from various teams. Fanutti Lana said some of the team’s strengths include strong pitching, catching and base running.

At the state tournament, each team will play a guaranteed three games in pool play before being placed in a double-elimination bracket starting July 17, Fanutti Lana said.

“I'm excited to see how other teams that I might not know as well, how they play,” Kingston said. “I'm excited to see the competition and just to see the other teams’ expectations. I would like to pitch well. I just want to see their pitchers and see if can do good against good teams.”