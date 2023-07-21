After finishing second last year, Kenya’s Victor Shitsama won the 41st Subaru Buffalo 4-mile Chase on Friday.

The three-time all-American at Oklahoma State University finished in 18:47, comfortably taking the men’s title and first overall place by 25 seconds among a field of just under 700.

A runner from Kenya has won the men’s division of the event every year dating back to 2016.

Last year, Shitsama finished behind his fellow countryman and first-place finisher Simon Kimunge by three seconds. In June, Shitsama was seventh at the NCAA Championships in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

Fellow Kenyan Bernard Koech finished second in the Subaru Chase with a time of 19:12 while the next Kenyan finisher was Bernard Bosuben, who came in 13th overall at 21:21. Koech has finished in the top 10 of marathons in Italy, Switzerland and Minnesota over the past few years.

For the United States, Dylan Gearanger (19:17), Alex Hislop (19:35) and Joseph Whelan (19:36) took third through fifth place, respectively. Gearanger, from Old Forge, Pennsylvania, was ranked in the top 10 of the national marathon rankings in 2021, finishing second in the Philadelphia Marathon.

Hislop, who is from West Amherst, was the top local finisher. He improved his time from a year ago by over 30 seconds, but still finished fourth overall. Whelan, who is from just outside of Rochester, slightly dropped his time by just under 30 seconds compared to last year, when he finished third.

Kimberly Tomasik, of Orchard Park, was the top female finisher, coming in at 22:58, which was good for 33rd overall.

Tomasik, who won the inaugural Batavia Downs Jackpot 5K in June, becomes the first American to win either the men’s or the women’s division since Ohio’s Jessica Odorcic did it in 2012.

Tomasik improved her time by a little under two minutes compared to last year. She had finished fifth among all women in last year’s Subaru 4-Mile Chase.

East Aurora’s Mackenzie Lowe placed second among all women at 23:03 while Trisha Byler, who is from south of Rochester, came in third at 23:04.

Three-time women’s champion Monicah Ngige was expected to return to the event for this year, but did not compete. Ngige had won the 2016, 2017 and 2019 editions and finished fifth in the 2022 Boston Marathon.

Among the youngest runners in the Subaru 4-Mile Chase was 14-year-old Henry Peterson of Buffalo. He was the youngest finisher in the top 20, placing 12th with a time of 21:16. Peterson, who just finished his eighth-grade year at City Honors, was named New York’s Middle School Runner of the Year by MileSplit.