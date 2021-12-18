Like father like daughter: Anna Smrek is dominating above the net in college

“Hers, for sure,” Smrek says. “Although I do savor my rings from those years with the Lakers.”

He keeps them in a safe-deposit box. “I don’t wear them much. They’re pretty big and flashy.” Smrek, fair to say, is big and not flashy.

As it is, Anna already has a Big Ten championship ring. And Luke, her brother, has a Big East championship ring for tennis at Marquette University. Smrek figures maybe he’ll have to build a glass case for all of those rings.

Anna and Luke grew up in Welland, Ont., their father’s hometown. Anna was a competitive dancer from the age of 3, which may account for her nimble footwork on the court. She began playing volleyball in eighth grade. When you are her size, though, and your father played in the NBA, people are always going to ask: Why not basketball?

“I never had any interest in it,” she said on a CBC podcast this year. “And my dad was always really supportive of whatever we wanted to do. His passion, he never wanted to push that onto us. He wanted us to find ourselves and our own passion, which is really cool.”