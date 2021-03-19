Life in the bubble is different for St. Bonaventure, NCAA Tournament teams

INDIANAPOLIS – Downtown Indianapolis was almost empty on a Friday afternoon in March, despite the March Madness banners affixed to lampposts and the massive NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket affixed to the JW Marriott hotel.
The NCAA Tournament began this week, but Indiana's capital city doesn’t have the feel of a city that is hosting a major sports championship event. The country is still navigating through the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year’s NCAA Tournament returns after a hiatus in 2020, with many different logistics as a result of the pandemic.
St. Bonaventure arrived Sunday night in Indianapolis from Dayton, where it won the Atlantic 10 tournament earlier that day. Coach Mark Schmidt said his team was released from its quarantine Tuesday night, after Tier I individuals on the team and in Bona’s travel party received two negative PCR tests, a requirement for tournament participation.
“Everything’s good,” said Schmidt, whose team faces No. 8 LSU at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game in Bloomington, Ind. “The food’s good, they’re treating us like kings, we’re just excited to get going, to get back into the basketball schedule and practicing, getting ready for a great LSU team on Saturday.”
Housing teams in a bubble environment is one of the steps that the NCAA is taking to mitigate any spread of Covid-19. The NCAA is administering PCR tests to the 68 teams in the tournament. As of Thursday morning, there were eight positive cases out of 9,100 tests.
The downtown district is also dotted with a number of yellow and orange traffic cones that surround entrances to hotels and block off lanes of certain streets, and there’s a significant police presence. The police aren’t just there to navigate the streets. They’re also escorting team buses to practice and game sites around Indianapolis, another means to keep the bubble intact.
“The bubble, it’s been different,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “Certainly, it’s a different NCAA experience. “You can’t even get to the first floor of our hotel, and they’ve got barricades and police around the hotel.”
This year’s NCAA Tournament locations also are drastically different than in years past. Instead of having tournament sites across the country, the NCAA men’s tournament is centralized at six sites in Indiana: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
The bubble – including hotels in downtown Indianapolis where coaches, players and team personnel from the 68 team in the NCAA Tournament are staying – is severely restricted.
Teams are each staying on single floors in hotels in downtown Indianapolis, with designated meeting areas in each hotel for each team, and each player is assigned to a single room. There is one central practice facility at the Indiana Convention Center, with times assigned for practices and walk-throughs.
Bona guard Kyle Lofton described the day for the Bonnies in the bubble.
“We come downstairs two or three times a day,” he said. “We’re really upstairs on our floor, in our rooms and they bring us meals. We just really gotta stay in our rooms and stay distanced from everyone.”
In a video conference Wednesday with reporters, Alabama coach Nate Oats – who coached at the University at Buffalo from 2016-19 – said he and the Crimson Tide arrived at their hotel Sunday, after traveling from Nashville, and that he hadn’t gone outdoors since arriving.
“On Monday, we sat in our rooms, waiting for the Covid tests to clear,” Oats said. “The food got much better, for those of you wondering, and Monday night’s dinner was outstanding. We had steak. They cleared us Monday night and we got in the gym and shot a little bit Monday. Guys wanted to get out, they’d been sitting in their rooms all day.”
Back in the Hoosier State
Bona guard Jalen Adaway is back in his home state for the NCAA Tournament. Adaway is from Logansport, Ind., about 80 miles north of Indianapolis.
Limited seating
The NCAA announced Thursday that its six sites for the men’s tournament in Indiana will cap attendance for the First Four, first-round and second-round games it is hosting this weekend, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington will hold a capacity of 500, while Mackey Arena in West Lafayette will have 1,350 spectators.
In Indianapolis, Indiana Farmers Coliseum will host 1,200, Hinkle Fieldhouse will host 1,250, Bankers Life Fieldhouse will host between 2,500 and 3,800, depending on the game time. Two courts at Lucas Oil Stadium will hold 6,900 (Equity Court) and 8,500 (Unity Court).
Fans will sit in pods of two, four or six, depending on their living situation. Family members will be barred from walking down to the court to talk to players.
Mihalich joins Hofstra administration
Hofstra’s athletic department announced Friday that men’s basketball coach Joe Mihalich will move into an administrative role in its athletic department, after seven seasons as coach of the Pride.
Mihalich took a medical leave in August and did not coach this season. Mihalich was 141-92 at Hofstra, including four 20-win seasons.
Mihalich coached at Niagara from 1998 to 2013 and led the Purple Eagles to the NCAA Tournament in 2005 and 2007.
Mihalich last season led the Pride to the Colonial Athletic Association championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. However, Hofstra did not play in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, as it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I always said to my sons and my teams 'END ON A MAKE'... and that's what I did," Mihalich said in a statement. "I love Hofstra University and the entire Pride family. Having that championship moment in 2020 is something I, and the entire Hofstra family, will never forget. I am thankful for all of the student-athletes that I have coached and the staff members that were with me over the past eight years. I look forward to serving the Hofstra Pride in a new role and seeing our programs continue to flourish."