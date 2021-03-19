Life in the bubble is different for St. Bonaventure, NCAA Tournament teams

Bona guard Kyle Lofton described the day for the Bonnies in the bubble.

“We come downstairs two or three times a day,” he said. “We’re really upstairs on our floor, in our rooms and they bring us meals. We just really gotta stay in our rooms and stay distanced from everyone.”

In a video conference Wednesday with reporters, Alabama coach Nate Oats – who coached at the University at Buffalo from 2016-19 – said he and the Crimson Tide arrived at their hotel Sunday, after traveling from Nashville, and that he hadn’t gone outdoors since arriving.

“On Monday, we sat in our rooms, waiting for the Covid tests to clear,” Oats said. “The food got much better, for those of you wondering, and Monday night’s dinner was outstanding. We had steak. They cleared us Monday night and we got in the gym and shot a little bit Monday. Guys wanted to get out, they’d been sitting in their rooms all day.”

Back in the Hoosier State

Bona guard Jalen Adaway is back in his home state for the NCAA Tournament. Adaway is from Logansport, Ind., about 80 miles north of Indianapolis.

Limited seating