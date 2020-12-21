Lewiston-Porter's Roddy Gayle to transfer to Utah prep school

"I chose Wasatch because I feel like it would improve my game dramatically and do a lot of justice for my education," he said. "I get to play against the best during the season and practice with the best every day."

Asked if he planned to return to Western New York for his senior season, he said, "It's possible for me to come home if I want to, but as of right now, it’s about bettering myself and prepare for the next step."

Gayle, a junior guard, is a two-time first team All-Western New York selection and a multi-time all-state pick. Recruiting website 247Sports ranks the 6-foot-4 Gayle as a 4-star prospect, and as the No. 1 recruit in New York and the No. 54 recruit nationally in the 2022 class.

He averaged 25.8 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 2.3 steals for the Lancers as a sophomore in 2019-20. In 2018-19, Gayle helped Lew-Port win its first Section VI basketball title in 31 years, and averaged 22 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals. As an eighth-grader, he helped Niagara Falls High School's varsity team win the Section VI Class AA championship.