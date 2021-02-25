LaQuill Hardnett's double-double lifts UB to win against Central Michigan

Nothing was falling from the outside for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team. The Bulls were getting just enough from their inside game to manage a lead against a persistent opponent.
Then, early in the second half, the Bulls got a few timely 3-pointers that helped them to a 85-73 win against Central Michigan on Thursday at Alumni Arena.
The Bulls finished 5 for 22 on 3-pointers, including an anemic 1 for 14 in the first half. UB, however, opened the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second half 3 for 3 from behind the arc, which helped them open an 8-point lead at halftime to as many as 18 in the second half.
LaQuill Hardnett led UB (11-7, 9-5 Mid-American Conference) with 20 points, and notched his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. Hardnett was one of five players to score in double figures for the Bulls, along with Jeenathan Williams (17 points), Ronaldo Segu (14), Jayvon Graves (15) and Josh Mballa (11).
Segu also had a double-double, leading the Bulls with 11 assists.
Caleb Huffman led Central Michigan (6-14, 2-11) with 24 points.
The Bulls won a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 26, when Central Michigan’s roster was impacted by Covid-19 issues, and the game was postponed less than half-hour before tipoff at Alumni Arena.
UB is scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ohio in a game that could impact seeding for the MAC Tournament. The Bulls are then scheduled to close the regular season with home games at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Akron and at 6 p.m. March 5 against Kent State.
UB took a 10-6 lead five minutes in – all 10 of the Bulls’ points came in the paint – but led only 14-10 about nine minutes in. The Bulls opened 0 for 7 on 3-point attempts in the first eight minutes and held a four-point lead, despite going 0 for 5 from the floor in a span of 2:12.
Central Michigan, however, cut UB’s lead to 16-14 midway through the first half on Huffman’s layup off a fast break, before Williams' bucket ended a shooting drought of 3:25 for the Bulls – UB went 0 for 7 from the floor in that span, its only points coming off Travon Fagan's free throws.
Seventeen seconds after Huffman cut UB’s lead to 30-29 with 1:42 left, Fagan hit Buffalo's first 3-pointer, part of a 7-0 run that included Ronaldo Segu’s layup just before the buzzer and helped the Bulls to a 37-29 lead at halftime.
UB opened its lead to 13 points less than 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, on account of its 3-point shooting. The Bulls opened the half 3 for 3, including Hardnett’s 3-pointer that gave the Bulls a 48-35 lead and forced Central Michigan to call a timeout.
By that point, the Bulls had three players in double-figures in scoring – Hardnett, Williams and Segu – and led by as many as 15 points in the first five minutes of the second half.
MAC announces tournament procedure
The MAC announced Thursday that it will seed its men’s and women’s conference tournaments on the basis of win-loss record. The MAC will announce its eight-team men’s tournament field March 5, and its eight-team women’s field March 6.
The MAC women’s tournament is scheduled for March 10-13, and the men’s tournament is scheduled for March 11-13, both at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
The MAC originally planned to seed its conference tournaments by team winning percentage.
If a team opts out of the tournament due to Covid-19 issues, the No. 9 team will be added to the tournament field, and seeds will be adjusted according to which team had to opt out.
The MAC's tournament champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but if a champion cannot be awarded, the automatic bid will go to the MAC's regular-season champion, as determined by its conference regular-season record. A tiebreaker will be used if there is a tie between two or more teams.
If the regular season champion cannot accept the bid due to Covid-19 issues, the automatic bid will then go to the second-place team. If the second-place team is unable to participate, the tournament bid will then go to the third-place team and so on until the bid is filled.