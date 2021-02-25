LaQuill Hardnett's double-double lifts UB to win against Central Michigan

By that point, the Bulls had three players in double-figures in scoring – Hardnett, Williams and Segu – and led by as many as 15 points in the first five minutes of the second half.

MAC announces tournament procedure

The MAC announced Thursday that it will seed its men’s and women’s conference tournaments on the basis of win-loss record. The MAC will announce its eight-team men’s tournament field March 5, and its eight-team women’s field March 6.

The MAC women’s tournament is scheduled for March 10-13, and the men’s tournament is scheduled for March 11-13, both at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The MAC originally planned to seed its conference tournaments by team winning percentage.

If a team opts out of the tournament due to Covid-19 issues, the No. 9 team will be added to the tournament field, and seeds will be adjusted according to which team had to opt out.

The MAC's tournament champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but if a champion cannot be awarded, the automatic bid will go to the MAC's regular-season champion, as determined by its conference regular-season record. A tiebreaker will be used if there is a tie between two or more teams.

If the regular season champion cannot accept the bid due to Covid-19 issues, the automatic bid will then go to the second-place team. If the second-place team is unable to participate, the tournament bid will then go to the third-place team and so on until the bid is filled.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.