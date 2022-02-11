Lancaster girls basketball beats Hamburg to keep perfect season alive

“Defensively, she anticipates so well,” Jaskier said. “She can diagnose a play and get a good understanding of where they’re trying to get the ball. She’s awesome on both ends.”

The attention on Francis is starting to grow, as she is becoming a must-see talent, especially following her scholarship offer from the University of North Carolina a month ago.

“She improves every day,” Jaskier said. “She’s a student of the game. Just getting a little bit better every day is going to be exciting for the next three years.”

Francis’ future is exciting, but the present remains the focus. With two games left in the regular-season – Monday vs. Frontier and Friday vs. Lewiston-Porter – the Legends have an opportunity to finish their season undefeated, with sectional selections on Feb. 19.

“It’s just so exciting,” Jaskier said. “We were able to have a good season last year and win the division. We knew with Hamburg joining us, it was another tough opponent. In the (Class) AA schedule, there are no easy nights. We knew we would have to show up and execute.

"Doing it once was amazing, twice in a row is even better.”

