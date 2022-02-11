Lancaster girls basketball beats Hamburg to keep perfect season alive

Lancaster girls basketball coach Jayson Jaskier had a pregame message to his team entering their Friday night matchup against Clara Strack and Hamburg: “She’s the most dangerous player on their team. If we take her away, we’ll have a chance.’”
Neutralizing the 6-foot-3 Strack is a feat many teams aim to accomplish, but few can.
Strack, the No. 2 scorer in Section VI, still had 19 points and nine rebounds, but the Legends earned a 63-35 victory to move to 17-0.
With the win, top-ranked large school Lancaster clinched its second consecutive ECIC I title and ended third-ranked Hamburg’s seven-game winning streak. The Bulldogs are 15-3.
Although it was a team effort to contain Strack, her primary defender was star freshman Madison Francis, who finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and five blocks.
“The girls went out and executed the game plan,” Jaskier said. “It’s something that they helped come up with. They watch film and scouted.”
In a game between two of Western New York’s finest teams and finest players, Francis was clearly the best player on the court on both ends. Her awareness on defense is what stood out, as she read the passing lanes like a defensive back throughout the game.
“Defensively, she anticipates so well,” Jaskier said. “She can diagnose a play and get a good understanding of where they’re trying to get the ball. She’s awesome on both ends.”
The attention on Francis is starting to grow, as she is becoming a must-see talent, especially following her scholarship offer from the University of North Carolina a month ago.
“She improves every day,” Jaskier said. “She’s a student of the game. Just getting a little bit better every day is going to be exciting for the next three years.”
Francis’ future is exciting, but the present remains the focus. With two games left in the regular-season – Monday vs. Frontier and Friday vs. Lewiston-Porter – the Legends have an opportunity to finish their season undefeated, with sectional selections on Feb. 19.
“It’s just so exciting,” Jaskier said. “We were able to have a good season last year and win the division. We knew with Hamburg joining us, it was another tough opponent. In the (Class) AA schedule, there are no easy nights. We knew we would have to show up and execute.
"Doing it once was amazing, twice in a row is even better.”