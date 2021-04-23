Lancaster football clears its path toward playoff berth by beating Clarence, 39-13

It usually does take the efforts of many for a home football team to pull off the game-day event, but Lancaster needed some extra support in the lead up to Friday night’s game against Class AA rival Clarence to make sure Senior Night did in fact happen before the home folks.
A not-so-rare snow event in April produced enough accumulation that the Legends were faced with a dilemma of either clearing the snow off their field or trying to move Senior Night to a neutral turf field.
The members of the team didn’t want that, so players with an assist from their coaches, families and junior varsity and freshmen teammates – a total of 40 or so people – took two hours Wednesday night to shovel and do their part to make sure the field was in playing condition.
Foyle-Kling Field looked like it usually does during a normal cool fall evening under the Friday night lights – in tiptop shape.
With the exception of some small piles of melting snow out of harm’s way behind the end zone and along the Clarence sideline, one would never have known the field was completely covered with the white stuff Wednesday.
A clean field turned out to be bad news for Clarence because there was no slowing down the Legends, who ran away with a 39-13 victory before a family and friends crowd of more than 300.
Cody Phillips rushed for three touchdowns, while senior classmate Jason Mansell passed for two TDs as Lancaster took control of a back-and-forth contest and cruised to a playoff-spot-clinching victory.
The Legends did it with superior line play as they rushed for 200 of their 360 total yards. They did it getting the defensive push to thwart the Red Devils on fourth-and-short conversion attempts to stall their comeback attempt.
The Legends did it like they always seem to do it, as a team.
But it all started with Wednesday’s gathering to remove the snow. That had the ground crew led by Brian Kaspersky painting the lines, logos and each of the seniors’ names on the field in time for kickoff.
“We knew if we had five inches of snow melted on the field we’d be in trouble,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “We really wanted to play home for the seniors.”
Added Athletic Director Brian Wild: "It was a team effort, with coaches and players. It gave them the opportunity to play at home like any kid would want. It’s such a positive thing. The kids rallied and wanted to do it. The seniors spearheaded it because it’s senior night and the other kids joined in with them.”
The teams combined for points in a hurry in the first quarter. After Phillips’ 3-yard touchdown on Lancaster’s first possession opened the scoring, Clarence needed just one play to tie it as Garrett White threw long down the left sideline where Aidan Walline caught it and broke away from two defenders for a 64-yard TD.
On the ensuing kickoff, Rob Dettelis bobbled the ball but scooped it up just in front of his goal line and returned it pretty much untouched to the house to give Lancaster a 12-6 after just 5 minutes.
Clarence, which beat the four-time defending champion Legends during the regular season last year, took a 13-12 lead with 4:27 left in the second quarter on Scott Raymond’s 1 yard TD.
Lancaster seized control for good after that, scoring twice before the end of the half. The Legends needed just four plays to regain the lead as Phillips scored from the 9 after Mansell and Noah Kimble hooked up on a 43-yard catch-and-run play. Mansell ran in the conversion to make it 20-13.
After a Red Devils’ three-and-out, Kimble caught a 10-yard touchdown with 1:30 left in the quarter.
“Bad things are going to happen,” Phillips said. “We just controlled our response and things worked out for us.”
“We talked about handling adversity,” Rupp said. “In Class AA you’re going to have a lot of it. We just like to tell the kids keep your head up and be ready for the next play.”
Clarence had the ball to start the third quarter but turned it over with Sam Judasz at the Red Devils’ 31. Though Lancaster did not turn that into points, it did flip the field in its favor. Mansell and Jeff Burgess hooked up on a 20-yard touchdown later in the quarter.
Phillips finished with 148 yards on 25 carries, while Mansell passed for 148 yards. Kimble caught four passes for 78 yards as Lancaster (4-0) amassed 360 yards.
Clarence fell to 2-2 and finds itself among three teams scrambling for the final two playoff spots in Class AA heading into next week’s regular-season finales.
Clarence’s win last week over Frontier looks even bigger now considering the Falcons fell to 2-2 with a loss to Bennett (3-1) on Friday night. Orchard Park is 4-0 but the Quakers and Legends do not face each other in the regular season.