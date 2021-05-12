Lancaster and Orchard Park football stand in each other's way in quest for the perfect ending

Lancaster and Orchard Park football have earned the right to have a great championship moment cap each’s respective seasons.
Only one of the unbeaten heavyweights will be able to turn opportunity into something that memorable when the longtime rivals meet once again for the Section VI Class AA championship.
The News’ second- and fourth-ranked large schools renew pleasantries at 7 p.m. Friday at Foyle/Kling Field in Lancaster where the four-time defending champion Legends are looking forward to doing something football teams rarely get to do – play for the title on their home field.
Due to the pandemic, the five Section VI championship games this weekend will be held on the home field of the top remaining seed in each classification.
“I feel this is even more special, having the opportunity to play on our home field,” senior Lancaster quarterback Jason Mansell said. “Going out with a bang. That’s what we’re going to try to achieve on Friday night.”
It will be a tough goal to achieve against a Quakers team whose starting defense has yielded just 12 points in six games with Orchard Park reaching the final via 17-0 win last Friday over Clarence.
Call it an intriguing chess match as No. 4 OP has yielded the fewest total points in AA, while second-ranked Lancaster has scored the most.
“When you’re trying to defend Lancaster … these teams with multiple offenses you have to play sound defense,” Orchard Park coach Craig Dana said. “We’re not trying to stop just one guy because if you do that, they have two or three other guys who can (make plays).”
The top offense versus the top defense in Class AA is just one of the storylines in this game.
Lancaster has a chance at doing something historic. A win means the Legends become just the second team in Class AA to win five straight sectional crowns. Orchard Park achieved the feat 2004-08, winning the state title in 2008. The record for most consecutive titles is held by Sweet Home which won six straight from 2007-12 in Class A.
Part of the drive for five quest is the Mansell brothers’ quest to stay on top. Ryan Mansell guided Lancaster to the first two of its four straight crowns. Younger brother Jason took over as a sophomore and has kept the string going.
Another sub plot for Jason Mansell is he has a chance at achieving individual history. The list of quarterbacks to guide a team to three section titles is a short one that includes Bobby McDonnell (Grand Island) and Randall Secky (Maple Grove). It has not happened in Class AA.
“That would be pretty special and cool,” Jason Mansell said. “Every single team has a different relationship with everybody. I don’t really look at it like we won it last year. I’m just focused on this year.”
From the Orchard Park perspective, this is the program's 23rd championship game appearance but it is believed to be the first time it will play for the title on a non-neutral field. OP has won 14 titles.
There is some familiarity with the teams even though they did not play during the regular season.
OP won at Lancaster before losing the rematch in the sectional final last season.
Although Lancaster has multiple offensive threats, including workhorse running back Cody Phillips, stopping Mansell from making plays with his arm or legs will be one of the keys for a Quakers defense facing its biggest test of the season.
Mansell quietly has had quite the scholastic career. He broke his brother’s record for career passing yards earlier this season and heads into Friday’s clash with 4,171. Jason also holds the Lancaster mark for career touchdowns with 58.
“He’s a competitor, he’s a gamer,” Dana said of Mansell. “He’s a tough athlete. … I just think the kid doesn’t quit. He’s very intelligent.”
Jason credits Ryan for being able to set those marks.
“Since I was a freshman, he taught me how to watch film,” Jason said. “I’ve looked up to him my whole life. Breaking his record is something that’s cool. … It’s kind of a surreal moment and something we can both look back on that we both did something special with the program.
“He showed me how to be a good leader, just really taught me how to be a good QB and role model for everybody.”
Mansell's focus Friday will be to help his teammates and program experience victory one more time. That's the only way to do something historic.
“I think it’s a big moment for the program,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “We’re going to treat it like any other game. We are not going to worry about five. We’re just going to worry about getting this one in 2021.”