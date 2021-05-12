Lancaster and Orchard Park football stand in each other's way in quest for the perfect ending

“When you’re trying to defend Lancaster … these teams with multiple offenses you have to play sound defense,” Orchard Park coach Craig Dana said. “We’re not trying to stop just one guy because if you do that, they have two or three other guys who can (make plays).”

The top offense versus the top defense in Class AA is just one of the storylines in this game.

Lancaster has a chance at doing something historic. A win means the Legends become just the second team in Class AA to win five straight sectional crowns. Orchard Park achieved the feat 2004-08, winning the state title in 2008. The record for most consecutive titles is held by Sweet Home which won six straight from 2007-12 in Class A.

Part of the drive for five quest is the Mansell brothers’ quest to stay on top. Ryan Mansell guided Lancaster to the first two of its four straight crowns. Younger brother Jason took over as a sophomore and has kept the string going.

Another sub plot for Jason Mansell is he has a chance at achieving individual history. The list of quarterbacks to guide a team to three section titles is a short one that includes Bobby McDonnell (Grand Island) and Randall Secky (Maple Grove). It has not happened in Class AA.