Kentucky Derby trail winds up on both coasts this weekend

The Kentucky Derby trail will be active on Saturday as it winds from coast to coast with the Grade 3 Holy Bull at Gulfstream and the Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis at Santa Anita.
Both preps will be contested at 1 1/16 miles with each race worth 10-4-2-1 Derby points to the top four finishers.
The Holy Bull attracted a field of nine for the $200,000 Grade 3 race with the Shug McGaughey-trained colt Greatest Honour the morning line favorite at 5-2.
The last Holy Bull winner to capture the Kentucky Derby was Barbaro in 2006, who swept the Florida prep races that year. Last year’s winner, Tiz the Law, went on to win the shortened Belmont Stakes and the Travers later in the year.
Last year’s Robert B. Lewis winner was Thousand Words, a Bob Baffert trainee. Baffert has the top two horses on the morning line in this year’s Lewis.
Here’s a look at the entries for the Holy Bull (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
Race 11 – Gulfstream Park, Post Time: 4:50 p.m. ET
1 – Jirafales (Delgado, Velazquez, 20-1). This longshot is the son of Social Inclusion coming out of a maiden win over the strip for local trainer Delgado. Johnny V gets the call in irons on the lightly raced colt’s 2021 debut. First time around two turns and light speed figure in the maiden is enough to sit this one out.
2 – Willy Boi (Engler, Alvarado, 10-1). Son of Uncaptured is 2-for-2 in his career and over the Gulfstream surface. Major step up in class with a pedigree that seems to shade towards sprinting. Could continue to move forward and pick up the pieces underneath.
3 – Papetu (Sano, Reyes, 15-1). Strong showing in the non-graded $100,000 Mucho Macho Man last week. The Dialed In colt wheels right back at it in the Holy Bull. Sano was on the Derby trail with Gunnevera in 2017 and finished second. Was hard bumped at the start and finished strong, so he’s worth a look.
4 – Amount (Pletcher, Saez, 6-1). Son of Curlin out of a Pulpit mare broke his maiden impressively on Boxing Day after being bumped at the start. He looks like he will get better as he stretches out and is one of two Pletcher colts in the race. If they duel up front, he could have his way late. On the fence.
5 – Tarantino (Brisset, Zayas, 8-1). Makes the turf to dirt transition after winning an optional claimer on the grass. The $610,000 colt was transferred to Brisset in October from the Baffert barn and shipped east. His breeding suggests he’ll enjoy a route of ground. May be wise to be patient to see how he takes to the surface before investing large sums.
6 – Prime Factor (Pletcher, Ortiz, Jr., 3-1). Expensive son of Quality Road was purchased for $900,000 in the Keeneland September sale in 2019 and impressed in his maiden breaker last month. Irad keeps the mount and could be Pletcher’s best Derby hope in years. Workouts say he’s ready to fire in his first step towards Louisville. Dangerous.
7 – Greatest Honour (McGaughey, Ortiz, 5-1). Slight morning line favorite will be racing for the fifth time and has a win over the track and at the distance for Shug. Son of Tapit took four races to break his maiden. Third-place finisher in his maiden breaker came back to win his next outing. Is the impressive outing in his last enough to back at a short price? Playing against.
8 – Sitting On Go (Romans, Lanerie, 5-1). After winning the Iroquois on Derby day last September, he flopped in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and didn’t fire again three weeks later at Churchill. Workouts seem to point that he’s fit and ready to go, but he’ll need some pace to run into and his recent performances are not exactly glowing. Pass.
9 – Awesome Gerry (Joseph, Jr., Gaffalione, 8-1). Has a jockey who knows how to win on the big days. Outside post a concern with the short run to the first turn, but speedy son of Liam’s Map should be able to work his way into position. Contender.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Prime Factor; 2 – Awesome Gerry; 3 – Amount; 4 – Papetu.
Race 7 – Santa Anita Park; Post Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
The Great Race Place is the final stop of the day for the Derby trail, with the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. A field of eight challengers for valuable Derby points will approach the gate in Southern California. It’s no surprise that Bob Baffert has the favorite and third choice on the morning line in the race. Medina Spirit (5-2), second-place finisher behind Life is Good in the Grade 3 Sham is the morning line favorite. Spielberg (7-2) won the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity for Baffert in mid-December. Baffert’s biggest challengers will come from the Doug O’Neill barn with Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up Hot Rod Charlie (3-1) and Wipe the Slate (4-1), a son of Derby winner Nyquist looking to earn points towards the Run for the Roses.