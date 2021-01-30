Kentucky Derby trail winds up on both coasts this weekend

7 – Greatest Honour (McGaughey, Ortiz, 5-1). Slight morning line favorite will be racing for the fifth time and has a win over the track and at the distance for Shug. Son of Tapit took four races to break his maiden. Third-place finisher in his maiden breaker came back to win his next outing. Is the impressive outing in his last enough to back at a short price? Playing against.

8 – Sitting On Go (Romans, Lanerie, 5-1). After winning the Iroquois on Derby day last September, he flopped in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and didn’t fire again three weeks later at Churchill. Workouts seem to point that he’s fit and ready to go, but he’ll need some pace to run into and his recent performances are not exactly glowing. Pass.

9 – Awesome Gerry (Joseph, Jr., Gaffalione, 8-1). Has a jockey who knows how to win on the big days. Outside post a concern with the short run to the first turn, but speedy son of Liam’s Map should be able to work his way into position. Contender.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Prime Factor; 2 – Awesome Gerry; 3 – Amount; 4 – Papetu.

Race 7 – Santa Anita Park; Post Time: 6:30 p.m. ET