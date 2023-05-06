LOUISVILLE, Ky. – It was the one achievement that wasn’t part of jockey Javier Castellano’s Hall of Fame resume.

Late Saturday afternoon, before 150,355 racing fans on a warm, overcast day in the bluegrass, Mage gave Castellano his first win in the $3 million Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on his 16th attempt at historic Churchill Downs.

Before Saturday, Castellano, 45, had hit the board just once in the Run for the Roses, a third-place finish aboard Audible in 2018.

The monkey is officially off his back.

Mage, a Kentucky-bred son of Good Magic, trained by Gustavo Delgado Jr., took advantage of a fast pace to scoot in front of Two Phil’s as they passed the Twin Spires for the second time and reached the wire before a late closing Angel of Empire showed up on the scene.

In 2019, Castellano told The Buffalo News before the Derby in a one-on-one interview that this is the race he has always wanted to win.

“This is the race all jockeys are looking to win when they start riding,” Castellano said. “It’s been a goal of mine for a long time.”

In the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle, Castellano proclaimed his faith in his abilities and gave thanks to the chestnut colt that carried him over his biggest hurdle.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to ride the horse,” Castellano said. “The whole team gave me the opportunity to ride this horse in the biggest race in the world. I had a lot of confidence in myself this year would be the year. I thought this year would be the year. This horse was unbelievable today.”

The win in the 149th edition of America’s most famous race was worth $1.86 million, bringing Mage’s career earnings to $2,107,200. He finished second to Forte in the Florida Derby in his last prep race, getting nipped at the wire.

The victory by Mage returned $32.42 to his backers for the win, $14.58 for place and $9.08 to show. He covered the mile-and-a-quarter in 2:01.57.

Two Phil’s was second by a length at odds of 9-1 and paid $10.44 to place and $6.52 for third. The $2 exacta returned a healthy $330.44.

Post time selection Angel of Empire went off as the favorite at 7-2 and closed with a big run, just missing second, finishing a half-length behind Two Phil’s. The son of Classic Empire paid $4.70 to show and completed a $1 trifecta that paid $982.36. Disarm rounded out the superfecta.

It was the winner’s fourth career race, with his only win being in a maiden debut on the Pegasus undercard in January 2023. Only three other colts have won the Derby off three career starts: Justify, Big Brown (2008) and Regret (1915). Like Justify in his 2018 Triple Crown campaign, he won the Derby unraced as a 2-year-old colt.

His Florida Derby provided some hints that he was the real deal, giving Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the 2-year-old champion Forte all he could handle at Gulfstream Park.

Ironically, Good Magic, Mage’s sire, was the horse that edged out Castellano and Audible in the 2018 Derby for second behind Justify, only to become the sire to deliver Castellano’s first Derby winner. This was the second year in a row that a grandson of two-time horse of the year Curlin was the Derby winner.

Castellano earned every bit of this win. Turning into the backstretch, Mage was in 15th place, with only three horses beat. But in the run down the backside, Castellano began to maneuver Mage through traffic and on the far turn sliced through traffic to launch his bid.

Conserving energy by staying back early in the race, he had plenty in the tank as he set his sights on Two Phil’s as he rounded the top of the stretch eight-wide. The stretch run put to bed the long drought that started with Castellano’s first mount aboard Derby favorite Bellamy Road in 2005.

Delgado Jr. was willing his horse to the wire as he watched the race unfold, his first Derby training win in four career starts.

“I was asking for the wire, asking for the wire. Once he made the lead, it was how we had planned the race to happen. Everything went according to plan. This is the dream I have. A year-and-a-half ago, I wrote a note: ‘We’re going to win the Derby next year.’ Not having the experience, he proved today that it didn’t matter.”

Two Phil’s was the only horse in the first flight of horses moving at the fast, early fractions set by Verifying of 22.35 and 45.73 through the first half-mile to finish strong. He was laying just behind the early leaders, and on the far turn split Verifying and Kingsbarns and ducked down to the rail.

Jockey Jareth Loveberry, riding in his first Kentucky Derby, looked like a Derby veteran when he took the lead at the top of the stretch. He had the look of a winner until he was overtaken at the eighth pole by Mage.

“They went a little faster up front, and I had to make that move because they were stopping in front of me,” a smiling Loveberry said on the track after the race. “I didn’t want to get boxed in, so I kind of had to tilt him a little bit early and we just got caught. He’s a helluva horse.”

When asked by The News what he was thinking as he hit the top of the stretch in the Kentucky Derby with the lead, Loveberry couldn’t believe what was happening.

“Man, am I going to win this thing? I was just trying to hold him off. Mage is a great horse,” Loveberry said.

Trainer Brad Cox lamented the early positioning of the post time favorite, who broke well, but faced some traffic troubles that pushed him back further than Cox would have liked him to be.

“Angel of Empire was just a little far back early, much further back than we were in the Arkansas Derby,” Cox said. “To close on this track with that pace, big effort, but not good enough.”

Cox, who won the 2021 Derby via the disqualification of Medina Spirit, is still looking to celebrate a Derby win on the track after the race.

“It’s hard to get in it, and it’s 10 times harder to win it,” Cox said of the Derby. “It was Mage’s day and big win, but we’ll get there some day, I really believe that.”

Now, it’s on to Baltimore for racing’s second jewel, which will present an interesting field, with Forte, the original morning line favorite who was scratched by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Saturday morning, likely in the mix to take on the Derby winner. Field Mission, the Lexington Stakes winner, will be another formidable foe expected to run at Pimlico.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.