Kenmore’s Tom Murphy wins Obenauer Masters bowling

Kenmore’s Tom Murphy had never reached match play in his previous four appearances in the George A. Obenauer Masters tournament.

This year, he not only made match play, he went home the winner of the 58th annual event Sunday at AMF Transit Lanes in Williamsville.

Murphy’s path to the championship had to go through 2017 winner and 2021 runner-up Kevin Bienko, also of Kenmore.

The two met three times Sunday afternoon, with Murphy winning the first match, 569-549, to earn his place in the championship round.

Bienko bounced back to beat Hamburg’s Chad Mee, 661-630, in the elimination bracket to set up a rematch.

Bienko won, 654-581, to force a decisive matchup.

Murphy bowled 236 and 200 in the first two games to Bienko’s 227-222 and trailed by 13 pins entering the decisive game. Murphy rolled 229 to Bienko’s 177 in the finale for a 39-pin victory margin, 665-626.

Murphy had entered match play Thursday with the 10th-best total after two days of qualifying with 1,687 pins. Bienko was fifth after qualifying with 1,725 pins.

In all, 142 bowlers took part in the tournament with each bowling eight qualifying games to set the final field of 32 for match play.

SATURDAY

Winners bracket

Kevin Bienko, Kenmore, def. Andrew Herbert, Orchard Park, 64-7592.

Tom Murphy, Kenmore, def. Matt Zasowski, Cheektowaga, 581-508.

Elimination bracket

Steve Dorobiala, West Seneca, def. Adam Adam Jozwiak, Clarence Center, 607-574.

Chad Mee, Hamburg, def. Mike Zarcone, Tonawanda, 608-583.

Andy Rettig, Hamburg, def. Tom Score, Blasdell, 638-618.

Curtis Foss, Medina, def. Kevin Alajko, Depew, 647-579.

Mee def. Dorobiala, 637-559.

Foss def. Rettig, 714-565.

Mee def. Herbert, 670-637.

Foss def. Zasowski, 711-506.

SUNDAY

Winners’ bracket

Murphy def. Bienko, 569-549.

Elimination bracket

Mee def. Foss, 583-581.

Bienko def. Mee, 661-630.

Championship match

Bienko def. Murphy, 654-581.

Championship match (if necessary)

Murphy def. Bienko, 665-626.