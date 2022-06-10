Katie Cranston captures Women’s Porter Cup in four-round playoff thriller

LEWISTON – After playing three straight days of golf, Katie Cranston found herself in the middle of an intense playoff Friday for the Women’s Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club.

She had played the 18th hole five times now, and was waiting to see if this would be her last.

Watching the ball roll away from the hole, she fought to contain her excitement. It was a historic tournament, but also a monumental win in her young career. It was a dogfight to the end for the 2022 title, and Cranston found a way to complete a comeback for the win.

“I’ve won junior events, but amateur is so different,” Cranston said. “It’s such a different level and I’m really happy about it.”

Brooke Rivers led the tournament for the majority of the day, holding Cranston at bay through the first nine holes. It was her second time playing the course, compared to Cranston’s first, so she said she felt confident at the start of the day.

“The entire week I played well,” Rivers said. “I was swinging it well and hitting it how I wanted to and my short game was where it needed to be.”

Cranston, heading into the final round, improved her score from 1-over-par 73 to 5-under 67 in the first two rounds, putting her just below Rivers.

The two have a short, but competitive, history playing against each other in different juniors tournaments over the years. Both are committed to play at Power Five schools — Cranston at Auburn and Rivers at Wake Forest — and both teams competed in the NCAA Championships this season.

“Recently, I’ve seen a lot of her,” Cranston said. “She’s a really good player with a really great future.”

Although she felt comfortable with the lead, Rivers admitted she had a difficult time on the green throughout the final day. She said she struggled to read the green, and it made it difficult to have a straightforward putt in. As the duo started the back nine, Rivers had expanded her lead to 10, making viewers believe the rising senior would be the eventual champion.

But then the 14th hole came along.

Rivers’ second stroke ricocheted and rolled out of bounds, forcing her to retake the shot and take the penalty with it. She and Cranston took the bogie on the hole, but it was the beginning of a comeback for Cranston.

“The last couple holes were rough, I didn’t get the kicks I wanted,” Rivers said. “I hit good shots, just didn’t exactly go how I wanted to.”

Cranston continued to cut into Rivers’ lead with each hole, approaching the 18th with a two-stroke deficit. The two ended up in the sand trap, but Cranston’s four-foot putt forced Rivers to make her final putt to take the tournament into playoffs.

The Women’s Porter Cup had never gone into playoffs before, much less four rounds, before deciding a winner. Cranston and Rivers said they stuck with the same approach for the first two rounds, before Cranston clubbed down to a seven iron. When the two were still deadlocked going to the final playoff, Rivers opted to club up to a 6-iron.

“I decided to club up and take a little bit off of it and do a bit of a knockdown shot with the wind,” Rivers said. “Unfortunately I didn’t hit the shot I planned to hit.”

Once the two were on the green, Cranston putted the ball in with no issue – again forcing Rivers to make the tying shot. Rivers’ ball went just wide of the hole, and she quickly finished her final putt and congratulated an exhausted Cranston.

“I think it’s definitely at the top,” Cranston said. “I’ve had two wins this year, but this one just tops the charts.”

