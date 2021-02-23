Josh Mballa's double-double leads UB men's basketball in rout at Northern Illinois

If the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team needed a way to answer after a loss to the Mid-American Conference’s top team, the Bulls found it at the expense of a team that’s been mired in the MAC’s basement.
By the end of the first half of a 102-74 win against Northern Illinois on Tuesday at the Convocation Center in DeKalb, Ill., the Bulls led by as many as 23 points, had 30 of their 55 rebounds, and UB forward Josh Mballa had notched his sixth double-double of the season.
Mballa led the Bulls with 21 points and 12 rebounds, including 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.
LaQuill Hardnett scored a season- and career-best 16 points for the Bulls, and went 5 for 5 from the floor. His previous high this season for scoring was 13 points against Eastern Michigan on Jan. 21.
Jeenathan Williams added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jayvon Graves scored 13 points for the Bulls.
UB registered its first 100-point game since Feb. 21, 2020, when it won in double overtime at Kent State 104-98.
The Bulls (10-7, 8-5 MAC, .615) are in fifth in the MAC standings – behind Ohio (8-4, .750) and ahead of Bowling Green (8-7, .533) – after the win at Northern Illinois. Teams will be seeded in the MAC Tournament by winning percentage in conference play.
The Bulls have four regular-season games remaining, as the MAC Tournament is scheduled to begin March 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. UB is scheduled to host Central Michigan at 2 p.m. Thursday at Alumni Arena, then is scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ohio. The Bulls are then scheduled to host Akron at 2 p.m. March 2 and scheduled to close the regular season at 6 p.m. March 5 against Kent State.
Tyler Cochran led Northern Illinois with 26 points. The Huskies (2-13, 1-9) lost their fifth consecutive game, as their schedule was interrupted for more than four weeks due to Covid-19 issues within the program
Powered by Hardnett, UB used a 14-3 run in a span of 4 minutes, 44 seconds and opened its lead to 25-10, a little more than eight minutes into the first half.
Then, a pair of dunks by David Skogman and David Nickelberry inside the 10-minute mark opened UB’s lead to 31-12, and the Bulls led by as many as 20 points, after Josh Mballa’s three-point play with 7:21 left gave the Bulls a 36-16 lead. About a minute later, Mballa’s jumper gave the Bulls a 38-18 lead, and the Bulls utilized their inside play to take a 51-28 lead at halftime.
The Bulls maintained at least a 23-point lead in the first five minutes of the second half, and had four scorers in double figures by that point in the game.