Josh Mballa's double-double leads UB men's basketball in rout at Northern Illinois

The Bulls have four regular-season games remaining, as the MAC Tournament is scheduled to begin March 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. UB is scheduled to host Central Michigan at 2 p.m. Thursday at Alumni Arena, then is scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ohio. The Bulls are then scheduled to host Akron at 2 p.m. March 2 and scheduled to close the regular season at 6 p.m. March 5 against Kent State.

Tyler Cochran led Northern Illinois with 26 points. The Huskies (2-13, 1-9) lost their fifth consecutive game, as their schedule was interrupted for more than four weeks due to Covid-19 issues within the program

Powered by Hardnett, UB used a 14-3 run in a span of 4 minutes, 44 seconds and opened its lead to 25-10, a little more than eight minutes into the first half.

Then, a pair of dunks by David Skogman and David Nickelberry inside the 10-minute mark opened UB’s lead to 31-12, and the Bulls led by as many as 20 points, after Josh Mballa’s three-point play with 7:21 left gave the Bulls a 36-16 lead. About a minute later, Mballa’s jumper gave the Bulls a 38-18 lead, and the Bulls utilized their inside play to take a 51-28 lead at halftime.

The Bulls maintained at least a 23-point lead in the first five minutes of the second half, and had four scorers in double figures by that point in the game.

