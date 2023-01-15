Josh Byrne scores six goals as Bandits extend winning streak to four games

Josh Byrne had at least six goals in a game for the second time this season as the Buffalo Bandits extended their winning streak to four with an 11-9 victory against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

Byrne, who also had three assists, ended the night as the National Lacrosse League leader in goals with 20. He previously had seven goals in a victory against Halifax in late December.

The Bandits (4-1) got a goal and five assists from Dhane Smith and two goals and two assists from Kyle Buchanan. Lyle Thompson had six of the nine goals for Georgia.

Matt Vinc made 47 saves on 56 shots in goal for Buffalo.

The Bandits took a 3-0 lead, but the Swarm responded and the game was tied 6-6 at halftime.

Thompson’s power play goal at 6:32 of the third quarter gave the Swarm an 8-7 lead, but Byrne scored twice more and the Bandits were on top 9-8, a league they would not relinquish.

Bryan Cole scored with just more than four minutes remaining to cut the Bandits’ lead to 10-9, before Ian MacKay closed the scoring with 1:20 remaining.

The Bandits play their next three games away from home beginning Friday night at first-place Rochester (4-0) at Blue Cross Arena.