Josh Byrne scores seven goals as Bandits get first home win of season

  • Updated
Bandits' Josh Byrne shot at Halifax's Warren Hill last season at KeyBank Center.

Josh Byrne had seven goals and four assists to lead the Buffalo Bandits to their first home victory of the season, 18-13, against Halifax on Friday at KeyBank Center.

With the teams tied at 5-5 at halftime, the Bandits (2-1) scored five unanswered goals to open the third quarter and took a 13-10 lead entering the final quarter. The first three goals in the run were scored by Dhane Smith, Tehoka Nanticoke and Kyle Buchanan in a span of 1 minute, 34 seconds.

Halifax trimmed the lead to 14-12 with 13:17 remaining in the game, but Matt Spanger and Smith answered in the next four minutes for the Bandits for a 16-12 advantage.

Smith finished with three goals and seven assists. Tehoka Nanticoke added two goals and two assists and Kyle Buchanan had a goal and four assists. Matt Vinc made 65 saves.

The Bandits also got goals from brother Brandon and Dylan Robinson. It was Dylan’s first goal of his career.

The second quarter featured a combined 12 goals, but neither team led by more than two goals at any point.

Halifax lost for the first time this season and is 2-1.

The night began with a moment of silence for the nearly 40 people who have died in the blizzard.

“Condolences to the families that lost people. It’s definitely more than a game for us. We wanted to win for Buffalo,” Smith told the team website. “I can’t thank the fans enough for showing up.”

The Bandits return to action Saturday at the Georgia Swarm in Gas South Arena in Duluth, before the teams return to face each other at KeyBank Center on Jan. 14.

