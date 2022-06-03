 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jordan Nwora presented with scholarship money for summer basketball camps

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Nwora (copy) (copy)

Jordan Nwora, a Park School graduate with the Milwaukee Bucks, will help fund scholarships for summer basketball camps at ECC.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News
Milwaukee Bucks forward and Park School graduate Jordan Nwora will pay for 150 children to attend summer basketball camps at Erie Community College through his Jordan Nwora Foundation, using funding from the City of Buffalo, West Herr Automotive Group and Delaware North.

“Athletes do amazing things on the court, but they also make a major impact on the community when they do things out in the community,” Mayor Byron Brown said Friday. “And even though they can inspire us on the court, their charitable actions can do more to inspire the masses out in the community.”

Nwora's father, Alex, is ECC’s basketball coach and is working with him this summer for the camps. 

“I’ve very proud to come back and give back to the community that’s done so much for me growing up,” Nwora said. “I wouldn’t be here today without having some of these opportunities here myself … and now it’s my turn with the platform I have to give back.”

The foundation hosted its first camps last summer in Nigeria.

Nwora played for Nigeria last summer in the Tokyo Olympics. His father was an associate coach for the team.

Nwora said he learned from last year's camps that these events can help young athletes realize their potential and start their basketball journeys.

“There are a lot of kids out there who need something like this,” he said. “And it will help them out a lot and maybe take their minds off some things and have a lot of fun in a safe environment."

The goal of the summer camps is to continue giving children the opportunity to learn and play basketball, as well as helping “improve the lives of children in the United States,” Nwora added.

“The biggest thing is how much joy it brings to these kids,” he said. “I didn’t know how happy and how life changing it could be until I saw it and did it myself.”

 

0 Comments

Sports Reporter

I'm from Washington D.C. and a senior at James Madison University studying Media Arts & Design with a concentration in journalism, and also have a minor in sports communications and management.

