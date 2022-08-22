John Tavares agrees to three-year contract to remain Buffalo Bandits coach

Coming off an appearance in the National Lacrosse League finals, the Buffalo Bandits has signed head coach John Tavares to a three-year contract, the team announced Monday.

In four seasons as head coach, Tavares has a 35-12 regular season record and has led the Bandits to the last two finals that the league has held in 2019 and 2022. The Bandits won a league-best 14 regular season games this past season and Tavares was a finalist for the Les Bartley Award as the league's best coach, an honor he won in 2019.

He joined the coaching staff in September 2015 after one of the best playing careers in league history, including four championships with the Bandits in 1992, 1993, 1996 and 2008. He leads the league in career playoff games played (38), goals (84), assists (116) and points (200).

Tavares concluded his playing career as the NLL’s career leader in games played (306), goals (815), assists (934) and points (1,749), as well as second in league history in loose-ball recoveries (2,169). He played in a league-record 10 NLL All-Star games and was named to the NLL All-Pro team a record 19 times, while winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 1994, 2000 and 2001. He led the Bandits in scoring in 17 of his 24 seasons with the franchise, including 10 consecutive seasons from 1999 to 2008.