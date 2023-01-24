Jessica Pegula's run in Australian Open ends with loss in quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia – Jessica Pegula's run in the Australian Open ended with a loss to Victoria Azarenka, 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Azarenka won two Australian Open titles and was ranked No. 1 in the world a decade ago. She returns to the semifinals for the first time since her championships in 2012 and '13.

Pegula, the third seed, was playing in the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the third year in a row but fell to 0-5 for her career at that stage in Grand Slam tournaments, with each loss in straight sets.

Pegula, the Buffalo-born daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, wore a patch on her skirt during matches with the No. 3, the jersey number of safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

Before the quarterfinals, Pegula hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament and ceded only 18 games through four matches.

A three-time runner-up at the U.S. Open, most recently in 2020, Azarenka has always played most effectively on hard courts, and that showed again on Tuesday. She repeatedly got the better of lengthy exchanges of forehands and backhands; Pegula made eight of the match’s first 10 unforced errors.

After some misses, Pegula would sigh, roll her eyes, slump her shoulders. She often looked into the stands at her coach, Davis Witt, to say something, including one exclamation about the ball speed: “It’s so ... slow!”

“Just made it tough for me to feel like I could really pressure her,” Pegula said. “Felt like she was pressuring me constantly.”

Pegula's exit Tuesday leaves No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka as the lone top-20 woman still in the bracket. On Wednesday, Sabalenka will play unseeded Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals, while No. 30 Karolina Pliskova faces unseeded Magda Linette.