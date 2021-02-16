Jessica Pegula's Australian Open run ends in quarterfinal loss

"In the beginning of the match, I felt the pressure from her," Brady said. "She’s an aggressive player. Once you give a her a short ball, the point’s over, and you’re just running from side to side. I felt I was doing a little too much of that. I thought maybe I needed to change something. Maybe try to play with more spin. It was hotter today, so I think the court was bouncing a lot more, which favored me a little more than her. I was just looking to push her back, more on offense on my own side of the court. I think I played a really good third set there."