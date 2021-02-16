Jessica Pegula's Australian Open run ends in quarterfinal loss

Jessica Pegula's magical ride at the Australian Open ended at the hands of close friend Jennifer Brady on Wednesday.
Jennifer Brady, the No. 22 seed, reached her second Grand Slam semifinal in a row by beating Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Pegula, a Buffalo native who is the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, was playing in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.
"We’re such really good friends," Brady said in a post-match interview that aired on ESPN. "I’m really happy for her success and I know that we’ll be having a lot more tough battles. Some may go her way, some may go mine. Luckily, today, it went my way."
Proud of you, @JLPegula. ✊ pic.twitter.com/zBRBqEIMQg— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 17, 2021
Brady, a former UCLA star, reached her first major semifinal at the U.S. Open in September.
Brady struggled at times and gave her racket an angry toss midway through the second set. Pegula seemed to tire in the third set.
"In the beginning of the match, I felt the pressure from her," Brady said. "She’s an aggressive player. Once you give a her a short ball, the point’s over, and you’re just running from side to side. I felt I was doing a little too much of that. I thought maybe I needed to change something. Maybe try to play with more spin. It was hotter today, so I think the court was bouncing a lot more, which favored me a little more than her. I was just looking to push her back, more on offense on my own side of the court. I think I played a really good third set there."