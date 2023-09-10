Playing professional tennis is like embarking on a road trip that, win or lose, seems unending. Until you get a break, which after six weeks and four consecutive tournaments, Jessica Pegula finally has – but just briefly.

Pegula, the 29-year-old Buffalo native, just wrapped a three-week stretch at the U.S. Open in New York City. Before that, she played tournaments in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati.

She had triumphs: winning the singles championship in Montreal, and advancing to the mixed doubles finals in the U.S. Open with American partner Austin Krajicek. She had disappointments: Chiefly, a round of 16 singles loss at the U.S. Open to Madison Keys, her friend and fellow American.

Keys, who is ranked 17th in the world, beat Pegula, who is No. 3 in the world and the top-ranked American, 6-1, 6-3, in just 61 minutes.

Though the Buffalo Bills, who are owned by Pegula’s parents, are kicking off their season Monday night in nearby New Jersey, Pegula wasn’t sticking around the city any longer. After her U.S. Open run ended Saturday, she was planning to fly home Sunday to Boca Raton, Fla., and spend a few weeks there before an Asian tour stretch (Tokyo, Beijing and Seoul) at the end of the month.

“I definitely want to go home and kind of get refreshed to end the year strong,” Pegula told The News in a phone interview Saturday afternoon, shortly before her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, took the court to win the women’s singles title. “There’s still a lot to play.”

When the updated Women’s Tennis Association rankings are released Monday, Gauff is expected to take Pegula’s spot as the top-ranked American, and the Pegula-Gauff doubles team will be ranked first in the world after reaching the U.S. Open quarterfinals. They will be the first all-U.S. team in the top spot since Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond in September 2012.

Pegula and Gauff have qualified in doubles for the season-ending WTA Championships at the end of October in Cancun. Pegula hopes to earn one of the four remaining spots among the eight singles players who qualify.

The following interview excerpts are lightly edited for space and clarity:

You’ve been in New York for three weeks now. What’s your take on the Open?

Pegula: It was a productive three weeks. A long three weeks, definitely. I didn’t play my best tennis, obviously, in my singles when I lost. But at the same time, Maddie (Keys) played really well and clearly showed that as she had chances to win in the semifinals and go to the finals.

It was nice to get the finals here in mixed doubles. I wish we would have won today, but, you know, it happens.

I’m ready to kind of reset and go home, though.

You can go take a few weeks at home in Florida to relax a little, train a little?

Pegula: Yeah, and just kind of reset. I’ve been going since D.C., really. It’s just been a lot of weeks on the road. It’s always nice to go home and reset, especially before traveling to Asia which, as you know, is far. A lot of long travel.

It feels like this was a good few weeks for American tennis.

Pegula: I think it’s really important. It’s always more fun when you see the Americans winning, especially at their home zlam. It’s great for American tennis. I think it’s great for the next generation to see. It gets everyone excited and it makes being here a lot more fun to play. Whether it was me or Maddie or Coco or some of the other guys, like Ben Shelton, going deep in mixed, those are all really fun experiences. I think it makes it a lot better when you can see your compatriots doing the same thing.

I have to admit, watching Ben Shelton smash some of those serves at you the other day was kind of entertaining. (Note: Shelton, a 20-year-old American player, made serves during the Open that neared 150 miles an hour.) I’m sure that’s not necessarily "fun" for you, but when you’re out there, are you at all aware of what might be captivating to people?

Pegula: For some players – like Ben, who’s super flashy, and very fun to watch – I think maybe they love the crowd. Me? Even though I like it, it’s not my instinct to really capture the crowd. I’m a little bit more reserved, just naturally. It’s my personality. But it’s always something that when you’re out there, you really want to enjoy the experience in the moment. Because then you look back and you see matches on TV, you see other people doing it, and it’s really exciting. It’s something that, when you’re playing, sometimes you can forget or get lost in the moment, at least for me. Seeing some of the players who really get into it and get into the crowd – because I'm not necessarily like that – is fun for them and something I wish I could do more of. Maybe I will next year.

It did feel like you were pretty willing to be direct in your interviews. Last week you joked about you and Austin Krajicek losing at the French Open and said, “Maybe it’s him.” I know you were kidding, but you also called out some podcasters at a press conference for tweeting that you cried after losing the singles to Maddie Keys. Maybe I’m just watching more closely, but are you saying what’s on your mind?

Pegula: I’m actually always a very direct person. I don’t think I made a conscious decision. I think there were situations that kept happening that fit the timing, I guess. With Austin, it was completely a joke, because I was like, “We cannot keep losing.” He was No. 1 in the world (in doubles) and I’m No. 1 now… So it’s like, “How is this possible?”

The tennis podcast thing was just funny. I just happened to see their tweet, and I walked in (to the interview room) and they’re all there. They just pretended like they had no idea. I was just like, “I wasn’t crying.”

I honestly am a pretty direct person with a dry sense of humor, so maybe there were situations where it came out more the last couple weeks than usual.

Not that you need me to reinforce this, but it’s refreshing to see.

Pegula: It’s fine if you want to cry, but the tweet made it look like it was so dramatic, like I was so devastated. I was like, “I just got my (butt) kicked for an hour. There was no time to cry.” I was just walking off the court.

I was just annoyed. I’ve never seen any of them in my life. Randomly, I was like, “Oh my God, that’s them,” when they introduced themselves. It was funny how the one guy, too, came up after and was like, “I’m sorry, we really thought you were crying. I’m so sorry, we’ll correct the tweet.” I was like, “OK, thanks.”

It’s not like I call people out all the time, but I do have people come up to me who think it’s very refreshing when I say stuff. I think it’s because I say it very non-aggressively. It’s just kind of direct, and matter of fact, and it’s not very often, so when I do say it, people are like, “Oh my God, that was great.”

If you keep the same tone of voice when you say it, people will notice it more.

Pegula: It’s kind of funny. I’m glad people at least appreciated that. And they (the podcasters) did delete or correct it, and they got their fair share. But hey, if you’re going to write stuff about me, then I get to question stuff that isn’t true. It goes both ways.